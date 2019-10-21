Jio Marginally Cuts Mid-Value Tariff Packs, Adjusts Interconnection Usage Charges

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Monday announced new medium priced tariff plan by marginally cutting the existing pack and adjusting the interconnection usage charges (IUC) in them.

"The three-month 2 GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of offnet IUC min which would have come at nearly Rs 80, separately," Jio said in a statement.

Similarly, the company has brought down cost of its two-month plan to Rs 333 and offer additional 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls. The company claimed that based on IUC charge, the additional 1,000 minutes would have costed customers nearly Rs 80, separately.

The company has raised the price of Rs 198 monthly pack to Rs 222 by adjusting cost of IUC calls worth Rs 80 as it has done in other new plans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.