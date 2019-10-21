Take the pledge to vote

Jio Marginally Cuts Mid-Value Tariff Packs, Adjusts Interconnection Usage Charges

The company has raised the price of Rs 198 monthly pack to Rs 222 by adjusting cost of IUC calls worth Rs 80 as it has done in other new plans.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Jio Marginally Cuts Mid-Value Tariff Packs, Adjusts Interconnection Usage Charges
New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Monday announced new medium priced tariff plan by marginally cutting the existing pack and adjusting the interconnection usage charges (IUC) in them.

"The three-month 2 GB per day pack will now cost only Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 with additional 1,000 minutes of offnet IUC min which would have come at nearly Rs 80, separately," Jio said in a statement.

Similarly, the company has brought down cost of its two-month plan to Rs 333 and offer additional 1,000 minutes of outgoing calls. The company claimed that based on IUC charge, the additional 1,000 minutes would have costed customers nearly Rs 80, separately.

The company has raised the price of Rs 198 monthly pack to Rs 222 by adjusting cost of IUC calls worth Rs 80 as it has done in other new plans.

NIFTY 50

11,661.85 +75.50 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Reliance 1,416.35 1.42
Indiabulls Hsg 231.20 16.80
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 2,882.20 6.11
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Indiabulls Hsg 231.50 17.42
Reliance 1,415.30 1.37
IRCTC 779.20 7.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.28
Adani Ports 421.70 3.07
Grasim 746.50 3.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.31
Maruti Suzuki 7,318.15 2.74
Power Grid Corp 202.55 2.45
NTPC 121.00 2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Tata Motors 136.85 -1.90
Eicher Motors 20,275.90 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.05 -0.79
Hindalco 187.40 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 136.70 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.75 -0.73
Bharti Airtel 383.25 -0.65
ICICI Bank 437.75 -0.64
Axis Bank 709.20 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

