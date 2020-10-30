News18 Logo

Jio Q2 Net Profit Jumps Three-fold to Rs 2,844 Crore; Revenue Zooms 33 Percent

Jio's revenue from operations increased by 33 per cent to Rs 17,481 crore during the just-ended quarter, compared to Rs 13,130 crore in the same period of 2019-20, according to a regulatory filing.

New Delhi: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted an almost three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 2,844 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had registered a net profit of about Rs 990 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.


