Jio to Invest Rs 10,000 Cr in UP, Create 1 Lakh Jobs in Next 3 Years

Giving the youths of Uttar Pradesh a reason to rejoice, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced on Wednesday that Jio will create over one lakh job opportunities in the next three years in the state.Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya had revealed in Lok Sabha last year that the unemployment rate in UP is higher than the national average. He had said that the national average of unemployment stood at 5.8%, while the rate of unemployment in rural areas of the state was 5.8% and in urban areas, it was 6.5%.Focusing on the effort to make Uttar Pradesh ‘Uttam’ (excellent) Pradesh, Ambani further said that Jio will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the state in the next three years and will set up a campus in collaboration with a university with the help of state government.“How can India’s most populous state also become India’s most prosperous state? The answer is simple -- by embracing the Digital India Mission. Which is why, Reliance has built a world-class digital infrastructure all over India, including UP, in less than two years. Jio has already created 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in Uttar Pradesh and is now ready to increase the opportunities,” the Reliance Industries chairman said during the inaugural session of the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018.Among other announcements, he said that Jio will provide over two crore phones in UP on a priority as the state is “special to their group”.“Jio is providing highest data at lowest rates to the two-crore consumers of Uttar Pradesh. By the end of December 2018, Jio will be present in all the villages of Uttar Pradesh,” Ambani said.He further said that for river Ganga and Namami Gange projects, the group will contribute in every possible way.Meanwhile, Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani made some major announcements. “The Adani group will build six lakh tons of storage capacity in the state along with investment in multi model- logistics parks. Also, Adani group will be coming up with 1,000 MW of solar project and a solar park of 5,000 MW capacity. The Adani group will be investing Rs 35,000 crores in the state in the next five years along with setting up a world class multi disciplinary university,” he said.Ambani and Adani were among the prominent businessmen to attend two-day UP Investors’ Summit, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in the state capital on Wednesday.