JioMeet Records 3.8 Lakh Viewers for Reliance Industries' 44th AGM

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) much-awaited 44th annual general meeting (AGM) has been attended by 3.8 lakh viewers on company’s homegrown conferencing platform JioMeet. In the view of coronavirus pandemic, the company had shifted to virtual annual shareholders’ meet last year. A whopping 3.07 lakh people attended the event in 2020.

Launched in 2020, JioMeet is one of the “most secure and cost-effective" video conferencing application available in the market, the company believed. The video calling service has an easy, intuitive interface that helps the users to access the most important features in a few clicks. The Made-in-India platform allows users to attend meetings for free with no fixed time limit. It has incorporated several features to cater to the users in the country. There is a classroom and whiteboard mode, along with support for the regional language like Hindi on JioMeet. The company has a plan to include Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in the recent future.

“JioMeet is also shipped with possibility to enable webinar mode to organize online webinars. Users can plan webinars having panelists and participants, with options of branding, registrations, promotions and reminders for webinars," the company said.The video conferencing application is available on both Google Play and iOS App Store.

“It was a proud moment for the team JioMeet to have successfully completed an event of this scale. This reemphasized on the world class engineering which has gone in making JioMeet so scalable and flexible,” the Reliance Industries said in a statement.

“JioMeet is already one of India’s most favorite video conferencing app with HD quality Audio and Video and how it has been built for Indian conditions. JioMeet has made huge in-roads into both retail and enterprise segments,” it further added.

