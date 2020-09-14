BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE:J&J unit to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials in Spain

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit will begin midstage trials of its COVID19 vaccine in Spain on Monday, the programme's lead investigator said.

BARCELONA: Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain on Monday, the programme’s lead investigator said.

Alberto Borobia said 190 people would take part in the country’s trials, which will take place in three hospitals and be concluded by Sept. 22.

The Spanish study is part of mid-stage, or Phase II, trials of the vaccine that are being carried out in three countries, also including the Netherlands and Germany. The trials in the three countries will last two months and include 550 participants in total.

  • First Published: September 14, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
