JKBOSE Class 11 Exam Revised Date Sheet 2020 Released for Jammu Division at jkbose.ac.in

Regular candidates appearing for class 11 of Jammu division can visit the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
JKBOSE Class 11 Exam Revised Date Sheet 2020 Released for Jammu Division at jkbose.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the revised date sheet for higher secondary examination Part-I (Class 11) for annual session 2020 for regular candidates of Jammu Province (Summer Zone JD). Regular candidates appearing for class 11 of Jammu division can visit the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in to check and download the revised date sheet.

Here’s the direct link of the revised date sheet of JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Annual Exam 2020

As per the revised date sheet released by JKBOSE, the annual examination for Class 11 Jammu division students would commence from Friday, March 20, 2020. The first paper will be of General English for all Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce streams. The examination will start from 11:00 am.

The annual examination for Class 11, Jammu division would continue till Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the revised date sheet of JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Annual Exam 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On left, under Notification column, click on the Revised Datesheet for HSP-I (class 11th) Annual Session 2020 for Regular candidates of Jammu Province (Summer Zone JD)

Step 3: Check the dates for your subjects according to your stream - Science, Arts, Home Science, Commerce

Step 4: Download and take a print of the date sheet PDF for further reference.

The revised date sheet has mentioned that candidates appearing for the exam must carry their admit cards/RR cards on all the examination days for verification. It also stated that all the practical examination will in all the concerned subjects will be conducted after the completion of the theory exam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
