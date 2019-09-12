JM Financial's Asset Reconstruction Subsidiary Raises Rs 183 Crore Debt from Parent Firm
JM Financial has acquired 4,916,104 CCDs (convertible into 49,161,040 equity shares as per the terms of issue) for cash aggregating to Rs 183.37 crore of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.
Representative image
New Delhi: JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company has raised up to Rs 183 crore by allotting compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) to its parent firm JM Financial.
JM Financial has acquired 4,916,104 CCDs (convertible into 49,161,040 equity shares as per the terms of issue) for cash aggregating to Rs 183.37 crore of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (JMFARC), the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
JMFARC is a subsidiary of JM Financial. "These CCDs have been allotted by JMFARC on September 11, 2019, to the company consequent upon its subscription in the rights offer made by JMFARC," it added.
Stock of JM Financial was trading at Rs 75.00 on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from previous close in afternoon trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,392.05
|-3.11
|HDFC Bank
|2,270.85
|0.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.40
|4.16
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Retail
|406.10
|0.41
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Power
|64.00
|4.58
|HCL Tech
|1,054.75
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.40
|4.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,002.05
|2.53
|ICICI Bank
|402.70
|2.05
|Hindalco
|197.10
|1.89
|Sun Pharma
|427.80
|1.33
|IndusInd Bank
|1,390.25
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|402.75
|2.13
|Sun Pharma
|427.70
|1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,389.05
|1.26
|HDFC Bank
|2,270.30
|0.95
|Coal India
|197.70
|0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,392.05
|-3.11
|Axis Bank
|662.90
|-2.76
|JSW Steel
|222.05
|-2.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,391.80
|-3.13
|Axis Bank
|663.00
|-2.74
|Bharti Airtel
|347.45
|-2.20
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Zoya Factor Doppelganger Left Fans Confused if the Cricketer is Making His Bollywood Debut
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'
- Women's Nationals Played on Appalling Football Pitches Because Officials 'Can't Challenge Nature'