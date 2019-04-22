English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Job Creation Down 1.7% in February to 15.03 Lakh, ESIC Payroll Data Shows
The data showed that 2.34 lakh women subscribers joined the ESIC scheme in February 2019 while around 12.69 lakh men enrolled under the scheme.
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: Job creation dropped by 1.73 per cent in February to 15.03 lakh compared to 15.30 lakh in the same month last year, according to the latest payroll data of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
The data showed that from September 2017 to February 2019, nearly 3 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.
The ESIC has been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting September 2017.
The ESIC provides health insurance and medical services to insured persons covering all those establishments which have 20 or more workers and all those employees whose monthly wages are up to Rs 21,000.
According to the data, the gross new subscriber addition remained the highest at 19.81 lakh in July 2018.
The data showed that 2.34 lakh women subscribers joined the ESIC scheme in February 2019 while around 12.69 lakh men enrolled under the scheme.
The number of subscribers of Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme also gives an idea of the level of employment in the formal sector.
However, contrary the ESIC data, the retirement fund body EPFO's latest payroll data showed that net employment generation in the formal sector almost trebled to 8.61 lakh in February compared to 2.87 lakh in the same month of last year.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has also been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting September 2017.
According to the latest data, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.94 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.96 lakh released last month.
During February 2019, the highest number of 2.36 lakh jobs were created in the 22-25 years age group, followed by 2.09 lakh in the 18-21 years age bracket.
The data showed that 80.86 lakh new jobs were created in the 18 months period from September 2017 to February 2019.
