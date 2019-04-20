Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Job Creation Trebled to a Two-year High at 8.61 Lakh in February, Says EPFO Payroll Data

The data showed that 80.86 lakh new jobs were created in the 18 months period from September 2017 to February 2019.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Job Creation Trebled to a Two-year High at 8.61 Lakh in February, Says EPFO Payroll Data
Photo for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Net employment generation in the formal sector almost trebled to 8.61 lakh in February compared to 2.87 lakh in the same month of last year, according to the latest EPFO payroll data.

The retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting September 2017.

According to the latest data, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.94 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.96 lakh released last month.

During February 2019, the highest number of 2.36 lakh jobs were created in the 22-25 years age group, followed by 2.09 lakh in the 18-21 years age bracket.

The data showed that 80.86 lakh new jobs were created in the 18 months period from September 2017 to February 2019.

However, the EPFO has revised downward the number of net subscribers added or new jobs created from September 2017 to January 2019 to 72.24 lakh from 76.48 lakh released last month.

The sharpest revision was for March 2018 in the latest report which showed contraction or exit of 55,934 members from the EPFO subscriptions. Last month, the EPFO payroll data had shown that as many as 29,023 members exited from its schemes in March 2018.

In February 2019, the EPFO data had shown that as many as 5,498 members joined EPFO schemes in March 2018.

On contraction in March 2018 numbers, the EPFO said, "March 2018 figure is negative due to large number of exits reported in the month of March, in view of it being the closing month of the financial year."

The EPFO said the data is provisional as updating of employee records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months.

This is age-band wise data of new members registered under the EPFO where the first non-zero contribution received during a particular month. For each age-wise band, the estimates are net of the members newly enrolled, exited and rejoined during the month as per records of the EPFO, it added.

The estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year. Members' data are linked to unique Aadhaar Identity, it added.

The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised or semi-organised sector in India and has more than 6 crore active members (with at least one-month contribution during the year).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,140.28 -135.36 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,752.80 -34.35 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
PC Jeweller 145.15 -0.55
Interglobe Avi 1,554.40 -1.74
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
Infosys 717.05 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 136.25 2.68
PC Jeweller 145.20 -0.55
HDFC Bank 2,290.15 -0.63
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Jet Airways 163.90 -32.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.95 3.14
JSW Steel 299.15 2.73
Tata Motors 236.25 2.49
BPCL 362.90 1.51
Wipro 284.80 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,382.90 2.79
Tata Motors 235.90 2.32
Asian Paints 1,465.35 0.65
TCS 2,145.50 0.61
Coal India 251.75 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.80 -4.00
Indiabulls Hsg 800.55 -3.83
Hindalco 207.20 -3.61
Vedanta 178.60 -3.43
Zee Entertain 402.30 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 255.30 -4.18
Vedanta 178.70 -3.51
IndusInd Bank 1,764.00 -2.86
Tata Steel 542.85 -1.77
Larsen 1,360.75 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram