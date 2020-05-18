BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Johnnie Walker Whiskey Maker Diageo Exploring Options to Delist Indian Arm: Report

A man walks past barrels outside the Diageo Shieldhall facility near Glasgow, Scotland. (Reuters)

A man walks past barrels outside the Diageo Shieldhall facility near Glasgow, Scotland. (Reuters)

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whiskey and Tanqueray Gin, currently owns an about 56% stake in United Spirits after slowly building it up over several years.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Share this:

Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits maker, is exploring options to delist its Indian arm, United Spirits Ltd, by buying out minority shareholders, CNBC TV-18 reported on Monday.

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whiskey and Tanqueray Gin, currently owns an about 56% stake in United Spirits after slowly building it up over several years.

The company has started talks with investment bankers and consultants on a delisting offer, the CNBC TV-18 report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"The management believes that the current market conditions and the pricing of USL is conducive to a delisting and that's why they are exploring this option," the CNBC report said, citing a senior executive at the company who did not want to be named.

Diageo India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's move comes nearly a week after miner Vedanta Resources Ltd said it was delisting its Indian unit Vedanta Ltd, as it seeks to accelerate the simplification of its corporate structure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of United Spirits were trading flat at 0825 GMT on India's National Stock Exchange.

UK-based Diageo's shares were up 1.8% at 2,792 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading