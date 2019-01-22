LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Johnson & Johnson 2019 Revenue Forecast Misses Expectations

Overall fourth-quarter sales rose to $20.39 billion from $20.20 billion, also topping the Wall Street estimate of $20.20 billion.

Reuters

Updated:January 22, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Johnson & Johnson 2019 Revenue Forecast Misses Expectations
The logo of healthcare company Johnson & Johnson is seen in front of an office building in Zug, Switzerland. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Mumbai: Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast 2019 sales that fell short of analysts' estimates after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

The company said it expects 2019 sales in the range of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $82.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall fourth-quarter sales rose to $20.39 billion from $20.20 billion, also topping the Wall Street estimate of $20.20 billion.

Pharmaceuticals sales rose 5.3 percent to $10.19 billion in the fourth quarter, led by Crohn's disease treatment Stelara. Analysts had expected revenue of $10.08 billion for the unit.

The company posted net profit of $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a $13.6 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.97 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.95 per share.

The company said it expected adjusted 2019 profit in the range of $8.50 per share to $8.65 per share, compared with analysts' expectation of $8.60 per share.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,444.64 -134.32 ( -0.37%)

NIFTY 50

10,922.75 -39.10 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,235.15 -0.21
Sun Pharma 418.95 5.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.75 1.91
Asian Paints 1,406.95 -1.07
Yes Bank 192.20 0.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Page Industries 22,510.10 -1.84
Reliance 1,234.75 0.02
Sun Pharma 418.05 4.95
Yes Bank 192.10 0.00
Axis Bank 661.80 0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 418.95 5.18
Wipro 346.50 2.58
Titan Company 982.65 2.07
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.75 1.91
Dr Reddys Labs 2,640.30 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 418.05 4.95
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.60 1.92
Bajaj Finance 2,616.65 1.07
Hero Motocorp 2,823.85 1.05
Axis Bank 661.80 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 191.50 -3.50
Tata Steel 456.55 -3.21
M&M 708.50 -2.99
Zee Entertain 425.25 -2.61
HCL Tech 940.75 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 191.45 -3.50
Tata Steel 456.80 -3.13
M&M 708.05 -3.08
HCL Tech 941.60 -2.18
Bharti Airtel 304.25 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram