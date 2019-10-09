Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Johnson & Johnson Hit as Jury Awards 'Excessive' $8 Billion in Damages

Analysts called the amount excessive, particularly since the plaintiff, Nicholas Murray, had already won $680,000 in compensatory damages over his claims.

Reuters

Updated:October 9, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Johnson & Johnson Hit as Jury Awards 'Excessive' $8 Billion in Damages
File photo of Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Shares of Johnson & Johnson dipped 2% on Wednesday after a jury awarded $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who accused the drugmaker of failing to warn that young men using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts.

Analysts called the amount excessive, particularly since the plaintiff, Nicholas Murray, had already won $680,000 in compensatory damages over his claims.

But several said that J&J's shares were now exposed to fears among investors that it would be hammered by further litigation costs as it battles other claims over Risperdal, its opioid treatments and talcum powder.

"It's definitely a disproportionate award," Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright said, noting that the FDA-approved label for the drug does mention breast growth as a side effect.

"(But) I think the stock reaction shows how sensitive investors are about litigation-related concerns for Johnson & Johnson."

Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen said the $8 billion figure will "almost certainly be reduced". "The Supreme Court has said it should be a single digit ratio between compensatory and punitive damages," he said. "The important number here is the compensatory damages."

J&J said the award was "grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award" and said it was confident it would be overturned.

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas verdict was the first in which a Pennsylvania jury had been able to consider awarding punitive damages in one of thousands of Risperdal cases pending in the state.

In 2013, Johnson & Johnson paid more than $2.2 billion to resolve civil and criminal investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice into its marketing of Risperdal and other drugs.

According to a recent filing, the company faces some 13,400 lawsuits tied to Risperdal, which allege the drug caused a condition called gynecomastia in boys, in which breast tissue becomes enlarged.

Risperdal was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2002 to treat schizophrenia, but was not cleared for use in children until 2006.

While the drug's label does note that gynecomastia was reported in 2.3% of Risperdal-treated patients in clinical trials involving 1885 children and adolescents, the lawsuits generally claim the company understated the risk.

Johnson & Johnson is also among drugmakers named in lawsuits seeking to hold the pharmaceutical industry responsible for the nation's opioid crisis and in August was asked to pay $572.1 million to the state of Oklahoma for its role in fueling the epidemic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,313.30 +186.90 ( +1.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 260.95 4.76
ICICI Bank 436.70 4.95
Yes Bank 43.25 -5.26
HDFC Bank 1,228.15 3.48
Reliance 1,324.75 1.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,001.50 1.67
Yes Bank 43.20 -5.26
SBI 260.90 4.78
ICICI Bank 436.60 4.88
Titan Company 1,229.65 -2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,308.65 5.45
Bharti Airtel 359.40 5.23
ICICI Bank 436.70 4.95
SBI 260.95 4.76
UltraTechCement 4,043.55 4.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,309.50 5.45
Bharti Airtel 359.25 5.20
ICICI Bank 436.60 4.88
SBI 260.90 4.78
M&M 576.10 4.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.25 -5.26
Hero Motocorp 2,604.35 -2.60
Titan Company 1,230.30 -2.28
Zee Entertain 245.95 -2.21
HCL Tech 1,051.10 -2.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.20 -5.26
Hero Motocorp 2,603.80 -2.65
HCL Tech 1,050.90 -2.16
ITC 247.10 -1.81
TCS 2,020.65 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram