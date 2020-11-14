Next Story
Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Government Expand Pact To Support Next Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine R&D
Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.
Under the agreement the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement
