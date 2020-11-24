JPMorgan: 80% Chance Of A Brexit Trade Deal

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

LONDON: JPMorgan has raised its odds of a Brexit trade deal to 80%, up from two-thirds, as negotiators from Britain and the European Union try to clinch an accord before the end of the year.

“Since the summer we have put the odds of a deal at about two-thirds, and no-deal at a third,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

“Given the recent newsflow, the likelihood of a deal is clearly growing, and hence we shift our assessment to 80-20 in favour of a deal,” it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 24, 2020, 19:54 IST
