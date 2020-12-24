Jubilant Foods, Bharti Airtel, Burger King: Top Stocks for Investors Today

SGX Nifty was trading 21.50 points or 0.16 percent higher at 13,640.00 on Thursday at 7 am. This indicates a positive start for Nifty50 and Sensex. The Indian market is likely to open higher today.

Let us take a look at the top stocks for December 24.

Jubilant Foods, Burger King, Westlife Development: The excise license charges for restaurants will be reduced by half by the state government of Maharashtra. It has also waived off the 15 percent increase in the excise renewal fee for the year 2020-21.

Reliance Industries: In September 2020, Jio - which is the telecom company by Reliance Industries - had added 14.6 lakh new subscribers. In October, it added as many as 22.3 lakh subscribers.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company was barred from selling the older model of its Roxor vehicle by a US regulator International Trade Commission, six months ago. However, after the introduction of changes in the design, the regulator has ruled that the new model does not infringe the intellectual property rights of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Jeep brand.

Vedanta: At a price of Rs 150- Rs 160 per share, Vedanta Holdings up to 4.98 percent stake in the company.

Bharti Airtel: The number of new users that the company added in October was 36.74 lakh, which has reduced from September’s 37.8 lakh.

Dish TV, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, Hathway Cable: A 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in DTH services has been approved by the government. License fee will be collected quarterly and license will be issued for 20 years.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: It will be the first appearance of the company on the stocks market with a share price fixed at Rs 288 per share.

Vodafone Idea: In September 2020, the company had lost 46.53 lakh users. The loss was reduced to 26.56 lakh users in October 2020.