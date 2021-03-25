Jubilant FoodWorks, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company: Top Stocks for Investors on March 25

The stock market on Wednesday, March 24, fell drastically to give a negative ending led by banking and auto stocks and rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The indices on Thursday, March 25, are expected to give a lower ending following the same trend as at 7:10 am the SGX Nifty was trading at 38.00 points or 0.26 percent down at 14,522.00. On March 24, the BSE Sensex lost 871.13 points or 1.74 percent to close at 49,180.31. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 265.35 points or 1.79 percent to settle the day at 14,549.40.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd which is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Eicher Motors: On March 25, the officials of the company will interact with Sharekhan and JP Morgan India.

TVS Motor Company: Former JLR CEO Ralf Speth has been appointed by the company to its board of directors and Kuok Meng Xiong as an independent director.

Craftsman Automation: The company will get listed on the exchanges on March 25.

Laxmi Organic Industries: On March 25, the company will get listed on exchanges.

DHFL: The company and its directors have been booked by the CBI for allegedly creating over 2.60 lakh fictitious home loan accounts, some of which were used to claim interest subsidies in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Bank of India: Up to Rs 750 crore will be raised by the bank by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

Canara Bank: 2,000 borrower properties will be auctioned by the bank in its possession on Friday.

Time Technoplast: The company has received information from the promoter group for a substantial reduction from 9.55 percent in their pledge of equity shares of the company held by them to only 4.22 percent.

Vakrangee: The company has entered into a partnership agreement with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL) to help the company drive financial inclusion by providing easy access to CIBIL score and report to consumers through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network.