Jubilant Foodworks Shares Gain 6.6% after Q2 Earnings
Jubilant FoodWorks' consolidated profit dropped 2.8% year-on-year in the September quarter to Rs 73.4 crore due to a one-time loss of Rs 12.5 crore. Consolidated revenue, meanwhile, grew 12.2% to Rs 998 crore.
File photo of a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Sydney, Australia. Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, surged as much as 6.6% on Tuesday, i.e. 22 October, even as the company reported a decline in its earnings for the second quarter ended September (Q2).
The Jubilant Foodworks stock closed the session at Rs 1,435, up 5.6%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 1,450. The stock has risen nearly 20% in the past one year.
Jubilant FoodWorks' consolidated profit dropped 2.8% year-on-year in the September quarter to Rs 73.4 crore due to a one-time loss of Rs 12.5 crore. Consolidated revenue, meanwhile, grew 12.2% to Rs 998 crore.
The management said the one-time loss was an exceptional item that represented provision created against investments made by Jubilant FoodWorks Employee Provident Fund Trust in the corporate bonds of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), Reliance Capital and IL&FS, and was fully provided for on account of prevailing uncertainties.
At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 234.1 crore, while margins expanded 700 bps to 23.5% in the September quarter.
Same-store sales growth stood at 4.9%. Though it was in line with analyst estimates of 3-5%, it was much lower than the 20.5% growth seen in the year-ago period.
Jubilant Foodworks also announced that it opened 40 new Domino's stores during the quarter under review -- the highest in the last 15 quarters. This takes the company’s total store count to 1,283 stores across 276 cities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.55
|-16.19
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|0.78
|Bajaj Finance
|4,034.15
|-2.50
|Reliance
|1,414.15
|-0.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.00
|-5.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.30
|-16.21
|Yes Bank
|51.80
|0.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.20
|-5.75
|HDFC
|2,115.95
|0.98
|Reliance
|1,414.25
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,810.75
|3.15
|ICICI Bank
|451.15
|3.05
|BPCL
|534.10
|2.65
|Titan Company
|1,329.45
|2.22
|Cipla
|453.90
|2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|451.15
|3.06
|Coal India
|208.80
|1.38
|Sun Pharma
|405.80
|1.10
|Bajaj Auto
|3,120.00
|1.04
|HUL
|2,127.60
|1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.55
|-16.19
|Tata Motors
|131.75
|-3.73
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,008.85
|-3.11
|HCL Tech
|1,064.45
|-2.83
|Bajaj Finance
|4,034.15
|-2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|643.30
|-16.21
|Tata Motors
|131.90
|-3.51
|Bharti Airtel
|370.85
|-3.24
|HCL Tech
|1,064.45
|-2.87
|Bajaj Finance
|4,031.95
|-2.56
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli
- These Stairs from the Iconic Scene in 'Joker' Have Now Become a Popular Tourist Destination
- Top WhatsApp Features Arriving With Upcoming Updates For iOS and Android
- 'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge