English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Jubilant, Operator of Dominos Pizza Chain in India, Found Guilty of Not Passing Rs 41.42 Crore GST Benefit
Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on restaurants was cut to 5% without Input Tax Credit (ITC) from 18% with ITC, with effect from November 15, 2017.
Photo for representational purposes only. (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Dominos Pizza chain in India, has been found guilty of not passing on GST-cut benefit of Rs 41.42 crore on sale of some pizza products and has been directed to deposit the illegal gains with the government.
The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) passed the order on an email complaint filed by a customer that Jubilant FoodWorks had not reduced the prices of 'Dominos Stuffed Garlic Bread' and 'Medium Veg Pizza' despite a cut in GST rate from 18% to 5%.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on restaurants was cut to 5% without Input Tax Credit (ITC) from 18% with ITC, with effect from November 15, 2017.
The NAA held that Jubilant FoodWorks has not passed on the benefit of reduction in the rate of tax to its customers during the period November 15, 2017 to May 31, 2018.
It found that quantum of denial of rate cut benefit or profiteered amount illegally earned by Jubilant FoodWorks is over Rs 41.42 crore and asked the company to reduce prices of its products by way of commensurate reduction in taxes.
"The Respondent (Jubilant FoodWorks) is directed to refund to the applicant an amount of Rs 5.65 along with interest @18% from the date of charging the above amount from him till its refund.
"He is further directed to deposit the balance amount of Rs 41,42,97,629.25 in the ratio of 50:50 in the Central and the State Consumer Welfare Funds along with interest @18 % till the same is deposited, within a period of 3 months," the NAA said.
The NAA also asked the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP), which investigated the case, to conduct further investigation post May 31, 2018, to check if the benefit of tax reduction was passed to customers.
"It is clear that the Respondent has resorted to profiteering by charging more price than what he could have charged by issuing wrong tax invoices. He has further acted in conscious disregard of the obligation which was cast upon him by the law, by issuing incorrect invoices in which the base prices were deliberately enhanced more than what he was entitled to increase due to denial of ITC and thus he had denied the benefit of reduction in the rate of tax...," the NAA said.
The authority has also issued a show cause notice to Jubilant FoodWorks to explain why penalty should not be imposed on the company. Jubilant FoodWorks operates quick service restaurant under the brand name 'Dominos Pizza' from 1,128 outlets across 31 sates and Union Territories.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) passed the order on an email complaint filed by a customer that Jubilant FoodWorks had not reduced the prices of 'Dominos Stuffed Garlic Bread' and 'Medium Veg Pizza' despite a cut in GST rate from 18% to 5%.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on restaurants was cut to 5% without Input Tax Credit (ITC) from 18% with ITC, with effect from November 15, 2017.
The NAA held that Jubilant FoodWorks has not passed on the benefit of reduction in the rate of tax to its customers during the period November 15, 2017 to May 31, 2018.
It found that quantum of denial of rate cut benefit or profiteered amount illegally earned by Jubilant FoodWorks is over Rs 41.42 crore and asked the company to reduce prices of its products by way of commensurate reduction in taxes.
"The Respondent (Jubilant FoodWorks) is directed to refund to the applicant an amount of Rs 5.65 along with interest @18% from the date of charging the above amount from him till its refund.
"He is further directed to deposit the balance amount of Rs 41,42,97,629.25 in the ratio of 50:50 in the Central and the State Consumer Welfare Funds along with interest @18 % till the same is deposited, within a period of 3 months," the NAA said.
The NAA also asked the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP), which investigated the case, to conduct further investigation post May 31, 2018, to check if the benefit of tax reduction was passed to customers.
"It is clear that the Respondent has resorted to profiteering by charging more price than what he could have charged by issuing wrong tax invoices. He has further acted in conscious disregard of the obligation which was cast upon him by the law, by issuing incorrect invoices in which the base prices were deliberately enhanced more than what he was entitled to increase due to denial of ITC and thus he had denied the benefit of reduction in the rate of tax...," the NAA said.
The authority has also issued a show cause notice to Jubilant FoodWorks to explain why penalty should not be imposed on the company. Jubilant FoodWorks operates quick service restaurant under the brand name 'Dominos Pizza' from 1,128 outlets across 31 sates and Union Territories.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,290.90
|3.28
|Dewan Housing
|115.50
|3.87
|Yes Bank
|179.80
|-3.12
|Indiabulls Hsg
|650.75
|-4.11
|Titan Company
|1,025.75
|3.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,291.15
|3.52
|Dewan Housing
|116.10
|4.17
|Titan Company
|1,025.70
|3.47
|Yes Bank
|179.90
|-3.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|650.35
|-3.97
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,025.75
|3.45
|Reliance
|1,290.90
|3.28
|ONGC
|146.25
|3.14
|Eicher Motors
|20,128.30
|2.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,642.50
|1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,291.15
|3.52
|ONGC
|146.35
|3.03
|Bajaj Auto
|2,646.10
|1.67
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,272.80
|1.17
|HDFC
|1,978.00
|0.87
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|650.75
|-4.11
|Hindalco
|204.20
|-3.41
|HPCL
|226.50
|-3.21
|Yes Bank
|179.80
|-3.12
|Power Grid Corp
|184.60
|-2.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|184.40
|-3.13
|Yes Bank
|179.90
|-3.10
|Sun Pharma
|414.35
|-2.10
|NTPC
|137.25
|-2.07
|M&M
|674.30
|-2.01
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results