LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Jubilant, Operator of Dominos Pizza Chain in India, Found Guilty of Not Passing Rs 41.42 Crore GST Benefit

Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on restaurants was cut to 5% without Input Tax Credit (ITC) from 18% with ITC, with effect from November 15, 2017.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jubilant, Operator of Dominos Pizza Chain in India, Found Guilty of Not Passing Rs 41.42 Crore GST Benefit
Photo for representational purposes only. (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Dominos Pizza chain in India, has been found guilty of not passing on GST-cut benefit of Rs 41.42 crore on sale of some pizza products and has been directed to deposit the illegal gains with the government.

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) passed the order on an email complaint filed by a customer that Jubilant FoodWorks had not reduced the prices of 'Dominos Stuffed Garlic Bread' and 'Medium Veg Pizza' despite a cut in GST rate from 18% to 5%.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on restaurants was cut to 5% without Input Tax Credit (ITC) from 18% with ITC, with effect from November 15, 2017.

The NAA held that Jubilant FoodWorks has not passed on the benefit of reduction in the rate of tax to its customers during the period November 15, 2017 to May 31, 2018.

It found that quantum of denial of rate cut benefit or profiteered amount illegally earned by Jubilant FoodWorks is over Rs 41.42 crore and asked the company to reduce prices of its products by way of commensurate reduction in taxes.

"The Respondent (Jubilant FoodWorks) is directed to refund to the applicant an amount of Rs 5.65 along with interest @18% from the date of charging the above amount from him till its refund.

"He is further directed to deposit the balance amount of Rs 41,42,97,629.25 in the ratio of 50:50 in the Central and the State Consumer Welfare Funds along with interest @18 % till the same is deposited, within a period of 3 months," the NAA said.

The NAA also asked the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP), which investigated the case, to conduct further investigation post May 31, 2018, to check if the benefit of tax reduction was passed to customers.

"It is clear that the Respondent has resorted to profiteering by charging more price than what he could have charged by issuing wrong tax invoices. He has further acted in conscious disregard of the obligation which was cast upon him by the law, by issuing incorrect invoices in which the base prices were deliberately enhanced more than what he was entitled to increase due to denial of ITC and thus he had denied the benefit of reduction in the rate of tax...," the NAA said.

The authority has also issued a show cause notice to Jubilant FoodWorks to explain why penalty should not be imposed on the company. Jubilant FoodWorks operates quick service restaurant under the brand name 'Dominos Pizza' from 1,128 outlets across 31 sates and Union Territories.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,582.74 +113.31 ( +0.31%)

NIFTY 50

10,912.25 +18.60 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
Dewan Housing 115.50 3.87
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
Dewan Housing 116.10 4.17
Titan Company 1,025.70 3.47
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Indiabulls Hsg 650.35 -3.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
ONGC 146.25 3.14
Eicher Motors 20,128.30 2.36
Bajaj Auto 2,642.50 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
ONGC 146.35 3.03
Bajaj Auto 2,646.10 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,272.80 1.17
HDFC 1,978.00 0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Hindalco 204.20 -3.41
HPCL 226.50 -3.21
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Power Grid Corp 184.60 -2.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 184.40 -3.13
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Sun Pharma 414.35 -2.10
NTPC 137.25 -2.07
M&M 674.30 -2.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram