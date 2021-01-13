Jump in Gold and Silver Prices; Check the Current Price Here

After dropping yesterday, the gold price has increased on January 13 by Rs 27 per gram. The price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 4,858.

With an increase of Rs 270 for 10 grams, the price of 22-carat gold in India is Rs 48,580 today, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,580, according to Good Returns. The rates have been collected from reputed jewellers of the country.

The increase in price of gold is more in Delhi. After increasing by Rs 300 today, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 48,350. With an increase of Rs 330 per 10 grams, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,750.In Kolkata, the price has increased by Rs 180 for both the qualities of gold. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, investors are going to spend Rs 48,980. In order to purchase 10 grams of 24-carat gold, one has to spend Rs 51,680.

Although prices in Delhi and Kolkata have increased, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai stands unchanged. There has been a slight decline of Rs 4 in the price of 10 grams of gold. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,050.

In the international market, the price of one ounce of gold has increased by USD 4.40 and now stands at USD 1,859.40. In the last six months, the performance of the precious yellow metal has improved by 3.38 percent, which is an improvement of USD 60.80.

Silver rate has consecutively increased by Rs 10 for the second day in a row. It now stands at Rs 658 per 10 grams and one kilogram of silver can be bought at Rs 65,800 in places like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

However, silver is expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad as the same quantity of silver can be purchased for Rs 70,400.