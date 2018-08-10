GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

June IIP Accelerates to 7% vs 3.9% in May, at Highest Level in 5 Months

As per the data, the first quarter IIP growth stands at 5.2 per cent with manufacturing also recording the same growth. The IIP growth in the year-ago period was 1.9 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2018, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
June IIP Accelerates to 7% vs 3.9% in May, at Highest Level in 5 Months
(Representative image/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Industrial output recorded a five-month high growth of 7 per cent in June as production of consumer durables and capital goods picked up pace ahead of festival season, showed government data.

Factory output growth, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was revised upwards for May at 3.9 per cent from the previous estimate of 3.2 per cent, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

The IIP had shown a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent in June 2017.

As per the data, the first quarter IIP growth stands at 5.2 per cent with manufacturing also recording the same growth. The IIP growth in the year-ago period was 1.9 per cent.

Of the 23 industry groups, 19 recorded positive growth with computer and electronics segment expanding at 44 per cent.

"Excellent numbers of IIP growth for June. IIP rises by 7 per cent. Capital goods growth is 9.6 per cent," said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

Consumer durable segment recorded an impressive growth of 13.1 per cent in June compared to a decline of 3.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

The 9.6 per cent growth in capital goods segment in June compares with a decline of 6.1 per cent in the same month last year.

The data showed the manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index, grew by 6.9 per cent in June, as against a decline of 0.7 per cent in the year-ago month.

Power generation segment saw a rise of 8.5 per cent during the month as compared to 2.1 per cent growth a year ago.

The mining sector output recorded an impressive growth of 6.6 per cent in June as against 0.1 per cent in June 2017.

Commenting on the data, CCI Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that industrial output has bounced back sharply and it augurs well for a broad based recovery in industrial performance during the year.

"Even on a low base of last year, this could be the reflection of the positive investment trend, in sectors such as roads, railways and affordable housing," he said.

Anil Khaitan, President of PHDCCI, said growth of capital goods at 9.6 per cent is inspiring as the investment cycle is expected to rebound in the coming months.

The CSO data also showed that 'manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' has shown the highest positive growth of 44.1 per cent followed by 20.5 per cent in 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' and 15.6 per cent in 'manufacture of other transport equipment'.

On the other hand, the industry group 'other manufacturing' showed the highest decline of (-) 40.2 per cent followed by (-) 31.7 per cent in 'manufacture of tobacco products' and (-) 0.8 per cent in 'manufacture of textiles'

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,869.23 -155.14 ( -0.41%)

Nifty 50

11,429.50 -41.20 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
ICICI Bank 328.60 -4.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 615.50 -5.55 -0.89
Jet Airways 276.10 -25.65 -8.50
TCS 1,993.10 +18.75 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
AU Small Financ 694.60 +51.00 +7.92
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
HDFC 1,975.40 -2.15 -0.11
Jet Airways 276.40 -25.30 -8.39
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,997.70 +1,558.95 +5.68
BPCL 401.60 +12.65 +3.25
HPCL 286.15 +5.70 +2.03
M&M 945.95 +12.75 +1.37
Hero Motocorp 3,319.40 +38.05 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,321.40 +46.25 +1.41
M&M 945.00 +11.75 +1.26
TCS 1,993.85 +19.30 +0.98
ITC 304.70 +2.85 +0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,286.80 +9.10 +0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
GAIL 362.95 -12.60 -3.36
Sun Pharma 554.00 -17.45 -3.05
Tata Motors 250.10 -7.75 -3.01
Vedanta 223.70 -6.90 -2.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
Vedanta 223.65 -6.85 -2.97
Tata Motors 250.25 -7.25 -2.82
Larsen 1,264.90 -21.45 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...