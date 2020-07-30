Juul submits application to FDA to keep selling e-cigarettes

BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Juul Labs Inc said on Thursday it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that would allow it to keep selling ecigarettes, which face heightened scrutiny over a surge in teenage vaping.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
The company, in which Altria Group owns a 35% stake, has provided scientific data from over 110 studies evaluating the product’s impact on tobacco users and non-users, including those who are underage.

Vaping companies are required by the FDA to provide a Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), which will include scientific data to show a product is appropriate for public consumption.

Manufacturers have until Sept. 9 to submit their application, failing which their products will be pulled from the market.

Once an application is submitted, companies can keep selling their products for a year from the date of deadline, without official approval, or until a negative action is taken by the FDA.

  • First Published: July 30, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
