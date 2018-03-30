GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kalyan Jewellers Says Dubai Police Files Case Against 5 Persons For Denting Brand Image

The legal action follows a complaint filed by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution against spreading fake videos and false news on social media.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2018, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalyan Jewellers Says Dubai Police Files Case Against 5 Persons For Denting Brand Image
Representative image
New Delhi: Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers on Friday said the Dubai Police has filed a case against five persons of Indian origin for circulating alleged fake news about the brand and quality of jewellery sold.

The maligning posts were made viral across social media platforms and more evidently on WhatsApp groups. The posts further claimed that the UAE showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers were sealed and the owners arrested, it said in a statement.

"Investigations by the Dubai Police has confirmed one of the above manipulated and circulated false social media posts giving the impression that the gold jewellery sold by the brand is impure and fake. ...The investigation against the others are under process," the Kalyan Jewellers said.

The Dubai Police has initiated criminal proceedings for charges of cyber-crime and abuse using the internet/social media platform against five persons of Indian origin. The company said it had immediately refuted the false claims by posting a statement on their official social media handles.

Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said, "Such instances of fake propagated by a few irresponsible individuals, is an attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of brands. These acts have deep impact on the emotions of all those associated with the brand and the company."

The legal action follows a complaint filed by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution against spreading fake videos and false news on social media. Kalyan Jewellers has operations in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. It has 121 showrooms across India and West Asia.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.68 -205.71 ( -0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,113.70 -70.45 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 123.35 -18.90 -13.29
Titan Company 942.30 -0.10 -0.01
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Maruti Suzuki 8,861.10 +8.80 +0.10
TCS 2,849.15 +1.45 +0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Gujarat Gas 830.20 -6.05 -0.72
Bank of Baroda 142.20 -1.55 -1.08
Aarti Ind 1,144.20 +0.70 +0.06
Fortis Health 123.40 -19.05 -13.37
M&M Financial 461.80 +4.30 +0.94
See all Most Active »

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You