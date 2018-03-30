English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalyan Jewellers Says Dubai Police Files Case Against 5 Persons For Denting Brand Image
The legal action follows a complaint filed by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution against spreading fake videos and false news on social media.
Representative image
New Delhi: Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers on Friday said the Dubai Police has filed a case against five persons of Indian origin for circulating alleged fake news about the brand and quality of jewellery sold.
The maligning posts were made viral across social media platforms and more evidently on WhatsApp groups. The posts further claimed that the UAE showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers were sealed and the owners arrested, it said in a statement.
"Investigations by the Dubai Police has confirmed one of the above manipulated and circulated false social media posts giving the impression that the gold jewellery sold by the brand is impure and fake. ...The investigation against the others are under process," the Kalyan Jewellers said.
The Dubai Police has initiated criminal proceedings for charges of cyber-crime and abuse using the internet/social media platform against five persons of Indian origin. The company said it had immediately refuted the false claims by posting a statement on their official social media handles.
Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said, "Such instances of fake propagated by a few irresponsible individuals, is an attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of brands. These acts have deep impact on the emotions of all those associated with the brand and the company."
The legal action follows a complaint filed by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution against spreading fake videos and false news on social media. Kalyan Jewellers has operations in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. It has 121 showrooms across India and West Asia.
Also Watch
The maligning posts were made viral across social media platforms and more evidently on WhatsApp groups. The posts further claimed that the UAE showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers were sealed and the owners arrested, it said in a statement.
"Investigations by the Dubai Police has confirmed one of the above manipulated and circulated false social media posts giving the impression that the gold jewellery sold by the brand is impure and fake. ...The investigation against the others are under process," the Kalyan Jewellers said.
The Dubai Police has initiated criminal proceedings for charges of cyber-crime and abuse using the internet/social media platform against five persons of Indian origin. The company said it had immediately refuted the false claims by posting a statement on their official social media handles.
Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said, "Such instances of fake propagated by a few irresponsible individuals, is an attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of brands. These acts have deep impact on the emotions of all those associated with the brand and the company."
The legal action follows a complaint filed by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution against spreading fake videos and false news on social media. Kalyan Jewellers has operations in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. It has 121 showrooms across India and West Asia.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|123.35
|-18.90
|-13.29
|Titan Company
|942.30
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Tata Steel
|571.05
|-18.95
|-3.21
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,861.10
|+8.80
|+0.10
|TCS
|2,849.15
|+1.45
|+0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Gujarat Gas
|830.20
|-6.05
|-0.72
|Bank of Baroda
|142.20
|-1.55
|-1.08
|Aarti Ind
|1,144.20
|+0.70
|+0.06
|Fortis Health
|123.40
|-19.05
|-13.37
|M&M Financial
|461.80
|+4.30
|+0.94
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection
- CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Name Missing from Official Website
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style