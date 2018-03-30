Kalyan Jewellers Says Dubai Police Files Case Against 5 Persons For Denting Brand Image

Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers on Friday said the Dubai Police has filed a case against five persons of Indian origin for circulating alleged fake news about the brand and quality of jewellery sold.The maligning posts were made viral across social media platforms and more evidently on WhatsApp groups. The posts further claimed that the UAE showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers were sealed and the owners arrested, it said in a statement."Investigations by the Dubai Police has confirmed one of the above manipulated and circulated false social media posts giving the impression that the gold jewellery sold by the brand is impure and fake. ...The investigation against the others are under process," the Kalyan Jewellers said.The Dubai Police has initiated criminal proceedings for charges of cyber-crime and abuse using the internet/social media platform against five persons of Indian origin. The company said it had immediately refuted the false claims by posting a statement on their official social media handles.Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said, "Such instances of fake propagated by a few irresponsible individuals, is an attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of brands. These acts have deep impact on the emotions of all those associated with the brand and the company."The legal action follows a complaint filed by Kalyan Jewellers LLC before the Dubai Public Prosecution against spreading fake videos and false news on social media. Kalyan Jewellers has operations in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. It has 121 showrooms across India and West Asia.