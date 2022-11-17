Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta: Meet Two Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs In Fortune's 40 Under 40 List

Two Indian-American entrepreneurs, Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta, have been featured in Fortune’s annual ’40 Under 40′ list, which comprises influential individuals, including founders, executives, investors and activists, shaping business in 2022. Kanav Kariya, 26, is the president of Jump Crypto; while Ankit Gupta, 25, is the founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.

As per Fortune, the individuals on this year’s list are creating and seizing opportunities. They are empowering others. They are exploring new treatments for diseases that affect millions. “They’re connecting people. They’re building upon their successes as athletes and entertainers. They’re trailblazing in their industries. And they’re even building new ones."

The ’40 under 40′ list is divided into five categories - ‘Venture and Startups’, ‘Culture and Society’, ‘Finance and Crypto’, ‘Tech and Innovation’, and ‘Health and Bioscience’.

Kanav Kariya, who is the president of Jump Crypto, has been included in the ‘Finance and Crypto’ category; while Ankit Gupta, who is the founder and CEO of Bicycle Health, has been included under the ‘Health and Bioscience’ category.

Details About Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta

Kanav Kariya | Jump Crypto

Kanav Kariya, who is 26 years old, is the president of Jump Crypto. He has been featured in Fortune’s ’40 under 40′ under the ‘Finance and Crypto’ category. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Kanav Kariya started as an intern at a Jump Trading startup incubator for crypto companies, but last year, the company handed him the reins of its rebranded, 170-person digital assets division, Jump Crypto. Since then, he’s overseen billions in investments in the crypto space and helped position the company as a major player in Web3.

Kariya told Fortune that he wants Jump Crypto to be a “key infrastructure builder that is part of the furniture of the industry as it scales". Even as the crypto downturn rages on, Kariya’s Jump Crypto is undeterred. In just about a year, it has invested in more than 100 crypto companies.

Ankit Gupta | Bicycle Health

Ankit Gupta, who is 25 years old, is the founder and CEO of Bicycle Health. He has been featured in Fortune’s ’40 under 40′ under the ‘Health and Bioscience’ category.

He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, with a Bachelor’s in computer science engineering. He then did his Master of Science (MS) in computer science from Stanford University, with specialisation in machine learning.

Founded in 2017 with a single clinic in Redwood City (California), Ankit Gupta’s Bicycle Health aims to provide specialised telehealth services for opioid use disorder. Before this company, Gupta was co-founder and chief technology officer of Pulse News.

In 2020, government regulations were relaxed to allow for more opioid-treatment medications to be prescribed online. Since then, Bicycle Health has expanded to 29 states, treated 20,000 patients, and raised $83 million in venture funding, according to Fortune.

Bicycle Health says, as per Fortune, it has a 40 per cent higher rate of retention than standard in-person clinics, as well as a lower cost for many patients, owing to the ease of access via telehealth. The company received $50 million in funding in June 2022.

