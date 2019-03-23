LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karnataka Bank Reports Rs 13 Crore Fraud to RBI

The fraud was on account of 'diversion of funds', the lender said in a BSE filing.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Bank Reports Rs 13 Crore Fraud to RBI
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain/Files)
Loading...
New Delhi: Karnataka Bank Saturday said it has reported to regulator RBI about a fraud amounting to Rs 13.26 crore in the fund-based working capital facility extended to SRS Finance Ltd.

The fraud was on account of "diversion of funds", the lender said in a BSE filing.

The bank extended the working capital facility under multiple banking arrangement and necessary accounting treatment has already been given as per the extant RBI guidelines, it added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,164.61 -222.14 ( -0.58%)

NIFTY 50

11,456.90 -64.15 ( -0.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,276.15 -0.99
Reliance 1,341.75 -2.45
Maruti Suzuki 6,552.70 -1.81
Yes Bank 252.60 0.18
Axis Bank 757.05 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 934.95 0.02
Axis Bank 757.35 0.24
Cipla 526.85 -1.17
Motherson Sumi 146.05 -7.06
SpiceJet 98.10 7.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 134.65 4.18
Larsen 1,394.70 1.74
JSW Steel 285.75 1.22
Asian Paints 1,471.25 1.04
Hindalco 209.10 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 134.05 3.67
Larsen 1,394.00 1.54
Asian Paints 1,470.70 1.08
Tata Steel 518.15 0.90
Power Grid Corp 198.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 316.10 -2.75
Tata Motors 175.40 -2.66
BPCL 378.95 -2.62
HPCL 268.35 -2.45
Reliance 1,341.75 -2.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.40 -2.47
Reliance 1,342.10 -2.44
Maruti Suzuki 6,558.00 -1.84
SBI 298.10 -1.76
Bajaj Finance 2,836.85 -1.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram