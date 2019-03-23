English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Bank Reports Rs 13 Crore Fraud to RBI
The fraud was on account of 'diversion of funds', the lender said in a BSE filing.
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain/Files)
New Delhi: Karnataka Bank Saturday said it has reported to regulator RBI about a fraud amounting to Rs 13.26 crore in the fund-based working capital facility extended to SRS Finance Ltd.
The fraud was on account of "diversion of funds", the lender said in a BSE filing.
The bank extended the working capital facility under multiple banking arrangement and necessary accounting treatment has already been given as per the extant RBI guidelines, it added.
