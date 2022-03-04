Karnataka Budget 2022: Here's How Much Social Welfare Schemes, Villages Get

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed a state budget ammounting to Rs 2,65,720 crore. On Friday, while presenting the state budget, he allocated a sum of Rs 17,325 crore for the development of villages. On the other hand , the department of social welfare has been given Rs 9,389 crore in the state budget for FY2023.

Which Department Gets What from the CMs Kitty?

This time ‘Bharapura’ grant has been given to all departments. Major departments include, the Department of Food - Rs 2,288 crore, Department of Housing - Rs 3,594 crore, Department of Women and Child Welfare - Rs 4,713 crore grant, Department of Agriculture and Horticulture - Rs 8,457 crore grant, Department of Social Welfare - Rs 9,389 crore grant, Department of Local Government and Transport - Rs 11,222 crore grant, Department of Water Resources - Rs 20,601 crore, Department of Education - Rs 31,980 crore The Department of Health and Family Welfare has announced a grant of Rs 13,982 crore and the Department of Energy has announced a grant of Rs 12,655 crore.

CM Bommai has allocated Rs 17,325 crore to the Rural Development Department this time. A sum of Rs 1,600 crore has been earmarked for the development of rural roads. Another, Rs 300 crores to develop damaged roads during monsoon has been kept aside.

A whopping Rs 100 crores has been allocated for the prevention of elephant infestation in the countryside, with emphasis on construction of railway barrier.

Punyakoti Adoption Scheme Announced

To encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the gaushala by paying Rs 11,000 annually

Rs 9389 crore Grant to the Department of Social Welfare

This time, a grant of Rs 9389 crore has been made to the Department of Social Welfare for the development of SC, ST and other communities in Bajch. Mohalla Clinic in the state. Meanwhile, Rs 800 crores has been given to the Social Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Scheme for empowerment of the weaker sections.

Establishment of Dinadayal Upadhyaya Hostels

Another Rs 250 crore for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward, Minority and other classes. Construction of multi-storeyed Deendayal Upadhyaya Friendly student complex in Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangalore and Mysore.

Abdul Kalam Residential

School The renaming of Abdul Kalam residential school as a pre-graduation class; Action to get CBSE accreditation, Rs 25 crore Has been granted grants.

Residential School in the Name of Narayana Gurus

CM has announced the opening of one Sri Narayana Guru Residential School in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shimoga district. About 25 per cent of women are earmarked for self-employment and other programs of all development corporations under the welfare departments of social welfare and scheduled tribes.

