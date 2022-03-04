Karnataka Budget 2022: Honorarium of Anganwadi Workers To Be Raised By Rs 1250-1500

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented his maiden budget on Friday. He announced an increase in the budget allocation for welfare schemes dedicated to the socially and economically weaker sections of society.

CM Bommai has announced an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi workers. He said that the honorarium will be increased by Rs 1,500 for those who served for 20 years. An increase of Rs 1,250 in honorarium will be done for those Anganwadi workers who have served between 10-20 years.

An honorarium is a payment made for somebody’s professional services when no particular amount is charged for those services. CM Bommai has said that the government will again revise the salaries of Anganwadi workers based on their services. He has also announced that the honorarium for mid-day meal cooks and helpers will be increased by Rs 1,000.

While announcing the budget in Karnataka Assembly, CM Bommai said that the state government will open creches in two taluk headquarters per district in areas with a high concentration of working women. Creches are places where small children are looked after, while their parents are working, shopping, etc. Anganwadi workers will also be employed in creches.

The Chief Minister also announced a new scheme Poushtik Karnataka under which fortified rice with added nutrients will be distributed among children in 14 districts to tackle malnutrition. He has allocated an amount of Rs 93 crore for the scheme, which will be implemented with the help of Anganwadi workers.

The Chief Minister has said that education, employment, and empowerment of socially and economically weaker sections of the society were among the priorities of the Karnataka government. An allocation of Rs 68,479 crore has been made for inclusive growth and the welfare sector.

