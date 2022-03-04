Karnataka Budget 2022: Jobs, Mekedatu Water Project; Know What Bengaluru Gets

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday has presented the budget and announced several projects for Bengaluru city and district. CM has promised to create jobs in Bengaluru after Corona is facing unemployment. Here’s what’s announced for Silicon City, including the construction of the Jewelery Park, Mekedatu water project:

Phase 3 Metro Development in Bengaluru City

CM Bommai said DPR for Phase-3 of Bengaluru Metro will be submitted at a cost of Rs 11,250 crore. It willcover32 km outer ring road from Hebbal to JP Nagar and 13 km between Hosahalli and Kadabagere, News18 Kannada reported. Additionaly, Rs 55 Crore for connecting metro stations with railway stations at Whitefield, KR Puram, Baiyappanhalli, Yeshwanthpura and Yelahanka.

Construction of a Sky Walk

It has been announced to construct a Sky Walk at Banashankari Junction at a cost of Rs 45 crore. The BBMP of the Grade Separator and Overpass Works at Goraguntepalya Junction will be jointly owned by BDA and NH Highway. The budget also emphasized on the development of Kempegowda, a landmark 1297 acre land acquisition process and a modern smart city. Steps have been taken to convert more than 6 lakh assets from B account to A account in BBMP range, News18 Kannada said.

Construction of Super Specialty Hospital

The Karnataka budget has proposed the construction of 500 bed capacity super specialty hospital in four parts of Bengaluru. The development of public schools (upgrading government schools at a cost of Rs 89 crore) of Bangalore and the selection of twenty selected public schools in Bengaluru, has been decided to re-implement our clinic in every ward in Bengaluru. CM Bommai has allocated 11 crore towards health in the state.

Jobs

With the objective of creating a ‘Mega Jewelery Park’ with a private partnership to provide a linkage facility for gold and jewelery craftsmen and micro and small industries. This aims to generate employment for 10,000 people, News18 Kannada reported.

Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for Mekedatu project

A total of Rs 1,000 crores has been earmarked for the completion of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project, which will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of the Central Government.

Rs 1500 earmarked for storm water drains in Bengaluru

A grant of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to develop mega-storm water drains to prevent floods in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Integrated Development, Infrastructure Development

The Amrit Nagarothana project, which is estimated to cost Rs 6,000 crore over three years, is set to be implemented in Bengaluru city infrastructure. Plans are afoot to complete the construction of the 1,297 acres of land pending construction of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda project and to build the Smart City at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. Plans are afoot to upgrade and upgrade the old 20 waste water treatment plants at various locations in Bengaluru.

