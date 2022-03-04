Karnataka Budget: Namma Clinics, Mekedatu Project, Covid Grant, Cow Care Feature in CM Bommai's Speech​

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the opening of 438 Namma Clinics (our clinics) across major cities in the state. The CM who was presenting his maiden budget said that these clinics— which observers say are on the lines of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics set up by the Aam Aadmi Party government— will be established in all wards of Bengaluru city and the programme will be replicated in other major cities of the state.

“In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and of referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided,” Bommai said.

He also stressed that his government has given top priority to Covid-19 management and ensured Karnataka sets an example in this regard. In his budget speech, Bommai provided a supplementary grant of Rs 2,240 crore to provide essential facilities for the effective management of the pandemic’s third wave.

The CM who also holds the finance portfolio presented a no-tax budget ahead of assembly elections next year and did not impose any additional taxes on petrol, diesel or liquor.

In the background of the opposition Congress protesting against the delay in the Mekedatu drinking water project, Bommai allocated Rs 1,000 crore to implement it this year.

“The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project will be implemented by getting the required clearances from the appropriate authority of the central government," the CM announced.

On Thursday, the Congress ended its weeklong Mekedatu padayatra or “walk for water”, demanding the implementation of the reservoir project.

“Our government has given more importance to the preservation of cattle resource," the CM said, adding that the BJP government under the new Punyakoti Datta Yojane is encouraging public and private institutions to adopt cows in goshalas (cow-rearing sheds) across the state by paying Rs 11,000 annually.

Bommai also allocated Rs 50 crore to build goshalas across the state and increase their number from 31 to 50.

This comes against the backdrop of the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act (KPSPCA), which was passed by the BJP government last year. The law sought to replace a 1964 Act banning cow slaughter, which prohibited the slaughter of all bovine animals (except buffaloes over the age of 13 years), provided for severe punishment to transporters of cattle for slaughter and also empowered cow vigilantes.

Another important announcement in the budget was on the long-pending demand to give temples autonomy under the endowment department. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar had called this decision a “historic blunder” when Bommai proposed the new law in December last year.

A total of Rs 8,407 crore has been allocated for the development of Bengaluru city, which includes providing Rs 6,000 crore for a period of three years under the Amruth Nagarathna scheme. This includes improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure through road development, solid waste management, slum development, etc. An allocation of Rs 11,250 crore has also been given to phase 3 of Bengaluru’s metro service, which will cover 32 more kilometres across the city.

In an apparent bid to emulate the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) model of making the place a destination for environmental sustainability and sustainable management, the budget allocated 105 acres of land in the heart of Bengaluru city called NGEF for the “Green Expo”. This place has been earmarked to demonstrate eco-friendly technology, transport, green infrastructure and start-ups to the public.

The Centre is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) through National High-Speed Railway Project to construct the 460-km-long Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail corridor. The state government will collaborate with the central government to implement the project.

In order to combat malnutrition, the government announced a pilot programme called Poushatika Karnataka (Healthy Karnataka). Under this fortified rice with added nutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, etc, will be distributed at the cost of Rs 93 crore in 14 districts of Karnataka.

Two new initiatives, a mega textile park and a mega jewellery park, have also been announced in the budget. In line with the Centre’s announcement of making 2023 the year for minor millets, Bommai has introduced a programme that would encourage people to use millets or Siridhanya (minor millets) in their diet. He has allocated Rs 1,400 crore to provide 1 kg of ragi or jowar flour along with 5 kg of rice to 4.34 crore beneficiaries across the state.

Claiming to be the first of its kind in the country, the Karnataka budget also introduced new programmes like the Blue Plastic Management Scheme where issues related to plastic polluting water resources in coastal areas will be implemented with assistance from the World Bank at a cost of Rs 840 crore.

