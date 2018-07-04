GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karnataka Budget: Rahul Gandhi Says Confident Cong-JD(S) Govt Will Waive Farm Loans

The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2018, 8:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Budget: Rahul Gandhi Says Confident Cong-JD(S) Govt Will Waive Farm Loans
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a "beacon of hope" for farmers in the country.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the state budget on Thursday.

"On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I'm confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable.

"This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India," he tweeted.

The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,645.40 +266.80 ( +0.75%)

Nifty 50

10,769.90 +70.00 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,145.25 -151.75 -11.70
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +245.65 +2.74
Sun Pharma 579.30 +5.70 +0.99
Lupin 934.20 +31.10 +3.44
TCS 1,866.15 -7.90 -0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 480.65 -0.60 -0.12
Shriram Trans 1,144.85 -153.60 -11.83
ITC 264.45 -0.70 -0.26
Dr Reddys Labs 2,310.55 +36.05 +1.58
Tata Steel 568.90 +2.40 +0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,979.05 +116.65 +4.08
Lupin 934.20 +31.10 +3.44
Bharti Infratel 299.50 +8.00 +2.74
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +245.65 +2.74
Bajaj Finserv 6,032.85 +147.65 +2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,978.20 +113.15 +3.95
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +241.30 +2.69
HDFC 1,922.85 +39.40 +2.09
HUL 1,676.15 +33.40 +2.03
Reliance 990.05 +18.45 +1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 252.30 -6.55 -2.53
Grasim 965.45 -20.40 -2.07
Cipla 628.90 -11.50 -1.80
BPCL 367.85 -6.05 -1.62
NTPC 152.90 -2.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.50 -2.55 -1.64
Vedanta 228.15 -2.80 -1.21
ONGC 155.95 -1.90 -1.20
Bharti Airtel 366.45 -3.75 -1.01
Tata Motors 267.00 -2.50 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery