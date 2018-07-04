English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Budget: Rahul Gandhi Says Confident Cong-JD(S) Govt Will Waive Farm Loans
The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a "beacon of hope" for farmers in the country.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the state budget on Thursday.
"On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I'm confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable.
"This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India," he tweeted.
The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the state budget on Thursday.
"On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I'm confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable.
"This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India," he tweeted.
The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.
