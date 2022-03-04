Karnataka Education Budget: 20 Bengaluru Public Schools, 7 Model Varsities to be Set up

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his budget speech on Friday, stated that a new curriculum for pre-primary, primary, secondary, and teacher education has been prepared following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the chief minister, the government has set aside Rs 100 crore for the purchase of chairs, tables, and other furniture in government high schools and pre-university colleges, as well as Rs 500 crore for the infrastructural development of government schools.

The chief minister also stated that 20 selected schools will be established as ‘Bengaluru Public Schools’ for Rs 89 crore and that the government will also build Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KITs) modelled after Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Basavaraj Bommai announced the establishment of new agricultural universities in the districts of Bellary and Belagavi. He also stated that a chair on farmer welfare will be established at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad.

Bommai announced that the honorarium for mid-day meal cooks, who are paid Rs 3,000 per month, will be increased by Rs 1,000 as the state focuses on “employment, education, and empowerment" of socially and economically poor societies.

The state will establish new model universities in seven districts throughout Karnataka. The new universities will be established in Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal, and Bagalkot, the chief minister said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Margadarshini scheme, the government will provide free coaching to students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and other exams.

The government has set aside Rs 750 crore for Dr BR Ambedkar hostels and Rs 165 crore for Kanakadasa Hostels, the chief minister said.

