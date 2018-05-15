English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Election: Sensex Surges 430 Points, Nifty Above 10,900 as BJP Set for Big Win in Karnataka
The 30-share Sensex was trading higher at 35,993.53, showing a gain of 436.82 points, or 1.22 per cent.
Representative image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex soared over 436 points in late morning deals on Tuesday while the broader Nifty crossed the 10,900-mark after the BJP looked on course to emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka election results.
The BJP is leading in 111 constituencies, while the ruling Congress was ahead in 53 seats, according to trends. The market cheered the poll trend, with hectic buying across the spectrum. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher at 35,993.53, showing a gain of 436.82 points, or 1.22 per cent.
The broader Nifty-50 index too trading at 10,929.20, up 122.60 points, or 1.13 per cent. Major gainers were Tata Steel 2.38 per cent, Kotak Bank 2.17 per cent, Yes Bank 2.13 per cent, Power Grid 1.99 per
cent and HDFC Bank 1.62 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 717.99 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 687.23 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.
Asian stocks fell as investors remained cautious about key economic and political risks, while supply concerns kept crude oil prices near 3-1/2-year highs. US stock indices posted modest gains on Monday, with the Dow ending higher for the eighth session in a row on signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|169.00
|-8.70
|-4.90
|Tata Steel
|625.95
|+15.60
|+2.56
|BEML
|1,067.15
|+13.00
|+1.23
|Power Grid Corp
|213.85
|+4.80
|+2.30
|HDFC
|1,929.55
|-1.05
|-0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|573.00
|-4.65
|-0.80
|Goodyear
|1,208.50
|+4.60
|+0.38
|Tata Steel
|624.05
|+13.95
|+2.29
|PC Jeweller
|169.00
|-8.90
|-5.00
|Edelweiss
|296.20
|-2.65
|-0.89
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|625.95
|+15.60
|+2.56
|Power Grid Corp
|213.85
|+4.80
|+2.30
|Bajaj Finance
|1,901.95
|+37.45
|+2.01
|TCS
|3,482.40
|+48.85
|+1.42
|Asian Paints
|1,314.65
|+17.30
|+1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|624.05
|+13.95
|+2.29
|Power Grid Corp
|213.80
|+4.75
|+2.27
|TCS
|3,482.45
|+45.70
|+1.33
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,282.15
|+13.20
|+1.04
|Asian Paints
|1,310.05
|+11.60
|+0.89
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|310.10
|-13.50
|-4.17
|Coal India
|263.50
|-6.55
|-2.43
|SBI
|248.00
|-5.60
|-2.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,199.90
|-16.80
|-1.38
|GAIL
|339.45
|-4.75
|-1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|310.25
|-13.90
|-4.29
|Coal India
|264.00
|-5.70
|-2.11
|SBI
|248.60
|-4.75
|-1.87
|Sun Pharma
|468.25
|-5.80
|-1.22
|ITC
|281.80
|-2.65
|-0.93
