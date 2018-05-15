GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Karnataka Election: Sensex Surges 430 Points, Nifty Above 10,900 as BJP Set for Big Win in Karnataka

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher at 35,993.53, showing a gain of 436.82 points, or 1.22 per cent.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Election: Sensex Surges 430 Points, Nifty Above 10,900 as BJP Set for Big Win in Karnataka
Representative image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex soared over 436 points in late morning deals on Tuesday while the broader Nifty crossed the 10,900-mark after the BJP looked on course to emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka election results.

The BJP is leading in 111 constituencies, while the ruling Congress was ahead in 53 seats, according to trends. The market cheered the poll trend, with hectic buying across the spectrum. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher at 35,993.53, showing a gain of 436.82 points, or 1.22 per cent.

The broader Nifty-50 index too trading at 10,929.20, up 122.60 points, or 1.13 per cent. Major gainers were Tata Steel 2.38 per cent, Kotak Bank 2.17 per cent, Yes Bank 2.13 per cent, Power Grid 1.99 per
cent and HDFC Bank 1.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 717.99 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 687.23 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Asian stocks fell as investors remained cautious about key economic and political risks, while supply concerns kept crude oil prices near 3-1/2-year highs. US stock indices posted modest gains on Monday, with the Dow ending higher for the eighth session in a row on signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,543.94 -12.77 ( -0.04%)

Nifty 50

10,801.85 -4.75 ( -0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 169.00 -8.70 -4.90
Tata Steel 625.95 +15.60 +2.56
BEML 1,067.15 +13.00 +1.23
Power Grid Corp 213.85 +4.80 +2.30
HDFC 1,929.55 -1.05 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 573.00 -4.65 -0.80
Goodyear 1,208.50 +4.60 +0.38
Tata Steel 624.05 +13.95 +2.29
PC Jeweller 169.00 -8.90 -5.00
Edelweiss 296.20 -2.65 -0.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 625.95 +15.60 +2.56
Power Grid Corp 213.85 +4.80 +2.30
Bajaj Finance 1,901.95 +37.45 +2.01
TCS 3,482.40 +48.85 +1.42
Asian Paints 1,314.65 +17.30 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 624.05 +13.95 +2.29
Power Grid Corp 213.80 +4.75 +2.27
TCS 3,482.45 +45.70 +1.33
Kotak Mahindra 1,282.15 +13.20 +1.04
Asian Paints 1,310.05 +11.60 +0.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 310.10 -13.50 -4.17
Coal India 263.50 -6.55 -2.43
SBI 248.00 -5.60 -2.21
Indiabulls Hsg 1,199.90 -16.80 -1.38
GAIL 339.45 -4.75 -1.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 310.25 -13.90 -4.29
Coal India 264.00 -5.70 -2.11
SBI 248.60 -4.75 -1.87
Sun Pharma 468.25 -5.80 -1.22
ITC 281.80 -2.65 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You