CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Business»Karnataka HC Dismisses Pleas by Amazon, Flipkart to Quash Antitrust Probe
1-MIN READ

Karnataka HC Dismisses Pleas by Amazon, Flipkart to Quash Antitrust Probe

Representational photo.

Representational photo.

The HC dismissed petitions effectively paving the way for restart of investigation against the e-commerce companies.

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Amazon.com Inc and Walmart’s Flipkart to quash an antitrust investigation, a lawyer told Reuters, more than a year after the probe was put on hold after legal challenges by the companies.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced a probe in January 2020 into Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint from a trader group which alleged they were promoting some “preferred sellers" and in turn hurting business for other, smaller sellers.

The companies denied any wrongdoing and obtained a stay from a court last year.

The High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions by Amazon and Flipkart to quash the probe, Abir Roy, a lawyer for the opposing Indian trader group told Reuters, effectively paving the way for restart of the investigation.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 11, 2021, 18:51 IST