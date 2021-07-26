Karnataka Hikes DA from 11.25 to 21.50%, Announces Releasing Additional Instalments for Govt Employees

The Karnataka government on Monday ordered releasing additional instalments of dearness allowance, revising it from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent for the period January 2020 to June 2021, which it had frozen in view of the crisis arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Government is pleased to release the additional installments of the dearness allowance for the period January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Accordingly, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the state government employees in the 2018 revised pay scales shall be revised from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," a government order said.

Government also announced enhancing the rates of dearness allowance from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of the basic pension or family pension with effect from July 1, 2021 to state government pensioners or family pensioners and pensioners or family pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension or family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the state. The orders are also applicable to retired employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay, the government said.

It added that these orders will apply to full time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats, full time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay. According to the order, authorities may take decision on revision of DA of employees covered under the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act, 2012; employees of Boards, Corporations, Local Bodies and employees of government or autonomous institutions under the control of state government whose dearness allowance order is being regulated by the state government from time to time.

