Karnataka Set to Launch Cauvery 2.0 Software To Simplify Property Registration

Karnataka is set to introduce the Cauvery 2.0 software in all sub-registrar offices in the state to ensure hassle-free property registration. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka’s Revenue minister R Ashoka said that the new software is already being tested as a pilot project at the sub registrar’s office in Chincholi in Kalaburagi district and will be rolled out across the state from November 1, reported Times Of India.

The software aims to cut down the need to visit the sub-registrar’s office during the various phases of the property registration process. With Cauvery 2.0, people will be able to upload the documents of the property to be registered and pay stamp duty along with other applicable fees online.

After this, they can book their appointment at the sub registrar’s office online and visit it to submit biometric details.

“Once they visit the office, the registration process will be completed within 5-10 minutes,” the Karnataka minister said before adding that Cauvery 2.0 had been equipped with the ability to automatically calculate the fee to be paid by the property buyers based on the property details and the area.

After the successful registration, the property documents will be sent to the Digi-Lockers of the buyers apart from regular updates through their mobile phones

R Ashoka claimed that the updated software will fix the glitches present in the system. He added that the state government will soon be setting up agencies to verify the authenticity of the property documents in all taluka. The step is aimed at protecting home buyers from being conned.

The agencies will also flag legal cases and offer legal help to buyers, if required and lower fees.

Giving relief to property buyers in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, R Ashoka said that the government will continue to offer a 10 percent rebate on the guidance value of properties for the next three months. An order regarding the same will be issued the same. He said that the rebate so far has resulted in a spike in property transactions and the state had collected over Rs 6,7000 crore from stamp duty and other fees so far. The collection surpasses the target of Rs 5,647 crore.

Karnataka state government aims to collect over Rs 14,000 crore from stand duty and registration this year.

