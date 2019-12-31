Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Karvy Group Names Amitabh Chaturvedi New Head for Financial Services Arm Month After SEBI Ban

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Karvy Stock Broking last month after a preliminary investigation by the National Stock Exchange showed the brokerage pledged and sold some of its client securities to raise funds for its own use, without client authorisation and in violation of new rules.

Reuters

Updated:December 31, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karvy Group Names Amitabh Chaturvedi New Head for Financial Services Arm Month After SEBI Ban
The Karvi Group logo

Bengaluru: India's Karvy Group said on Tuesday it has appointed a new head of its financial services unit as part of corporate restructuring, a month after the country's market regulator slapped a ban on its stock broking arm for alleged misuse of client funds.

Karvy named Amitabh Chaturvedi as group chief executive officer of its financial services arm with a mandate to "completely overhaul the governance processes, ensure best practices and to bring in greater fiduciary discipline to these businesses," the Hyderabad-headquartered firm said in a statement.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Karvy Stock Broking last month after a preliminary investigation by the National Stock Exchange showed the brokerage pledged and sold some of its client securities to raise funds for its own use, without client authorisation and in violation of new rules.

Karvy had then said that there was no "mis-utilisation" of client securities.

Karvy Group is in the process of restructuring its overall business into financial services and non-financial services verticals, it said on Tuesday.

The restructuring will see its stock broking, wealth management, commodities trading and investment banking businesses come under the ambit of financial services, while non-financial services will comprise of data management services, data analytics, market research and allied businesses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Liquid Bees 1,000.01 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 313.10 2.07
Tata Motors 185.10 0.82
Reliance 1,514.10 -1.95
Yes Bank 46.95 -0.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 119.05 2.01
Tata Motors 185.10 0.82
Sun Pharma 432.55 0.62
ONGC 128.65 0.55
Power Grid Corp 190.70 0.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 762.60 -2.51
Bajaj Auto 3,182.70 -2.16
Reliance 1,514.10 -1.95
Hero Motocorp 2,443.85 -1.41
IndusInd Bank 1,510.60 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram