Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Karvy Stock Broking Indulged in Activities which Were Never Allowed: Sebi Chief

The comments come days after the SEBI banned Karvy, with immediate effect, for selling client stocks pledged with it through associated entities.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karvy Stock Broking Indulged in Activities which Were Never Allowed: Sebi Chief
File Photo of Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). (Image: REUTERS)

Mumbai: In the aftermath of Karvy Stock Broking episode, capital market watchdog Sebi on Wednesday said the brokerage was indulging in activities which were "never allowed".

The comments from the regulator's chairman Ajay Tyagi come days after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banned Karvy, with immediate effect, for selling client stocks pledged with it through associated entities.

Tyagi added that, in June, Sebi had made its stance explicit through a circular and hinted that there was no case for entities to indulge in such practices before that as well.

"What is basically never allowed was being done. It is not that this separation was asked in June," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)-Asian roundtable on corporate governance here.

"It cannot be anyone's case even if these instructions were not so explicit that they can use clients' securities for doing something (of) their own," he added.

He mentioned proprietary trades or investments in other businesses while elaborating on the possible activities that a brokerage may carry out.

"This is a very basic thing which can't be allowed," he reiterated.

Last Friday, Sebi barred Karvy from taking new clients with respect to stock broking activities for alleged misuse of clients' securities.

The action followed leading bourse NSE forwarding a preliminary report to Sebi on the non-compliances observed with respect to the pledging/misuse of client securities by Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL).

The exchange's preliminary report is the result of the limited purpose inspection of KSBL conducted by it on 19 August, covering a period from 1 January onwards, Sebi had said in an order.

In a 12-page ex-parte interim order, Sebi Whole Time Member Ananta Barua said there was a "need for urgent regulatory intervention to prevent further misuse of clients' securities".

Apart from prohibiting the entity from taking new clients in respect of its stock broking activities, the watchdog directed NSDL and CDSL not to to act upon any instruction given by KSBL in pursuance of power of attorney given by its clients.

"The depositories shall monitor the movement of securities into and from the DP account of clients of KSBL as DP to ensure that clients' operations are not affected," the order said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,075.25 +37.55 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.40 6.73
ICICI Bank 506.80 -0.76
Zee Entertain 322.25 0.80
HDFC 2,323.85 0.83
Larsen 1,324.85 -2.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.40 6.31
Indiabulls Hsg 267.20 3.19
Zee Entertain 322.35 0.83
Axis Bank 756.00 0.50
RBL Bank 362.00 4.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.35 6.65
UltraTechCement 4,228.20 2.80
Vedanta 148.40 2.27
Hindalco 203.25 2.29
Tata Motors 166.75 2.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.40 6.31
Vedanta 148.40 2.27
Tata Motors 166.80 1.83
Maruti Suzuki 7,249.00 1.71
HCL Tech 1,125.40 1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,324.65 -2.81
Cipla 468.85 -2.03
Bharti Infratel 227.90 -2.04
NTPC 115.70 -0.81
ITC 246.95 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,325.00 -2.78
NTPC 115.65 -0.86
ITC 247.00 -0.84
ICICI Bank 506.65 -0.87
Bharti Airtel 428.80 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram