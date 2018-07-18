English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Keep Thyssenkrupp Whole, German Minister Urges
"All concerned should work together to strengthen Thyssenkrupp as a significant company in the German business world, thereby sparing jobs," said German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil.
The logo of German steel-to-elevators group ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Berlin: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said he was increasingly concerned about the situation at submarines-to-elevators conglomerate Thyssenkrupp after it lost its top officials under pressure from shareholders to restructure.
"We are following the situation at Thyssenkrupp intensively and with growing concern," he told Reuters on Wednesday, urging managers to preserve the company as a whole and preserve jobs in Germany.
"All concerned should work together to strengthen Thyssenkrupp as a significant company in the German business world, thereby sparing jobs," he added.
The company's chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate. Potential bidders for parts of the company include Tata Steel and lift-maker Kone.
Also Watch
"We are following the situation at Thyssenkrupp intensively and with growing concern," he told Reuters on Wednesday, urging managers to preserve the company as a whole and preserve jobs in Germany.
"All concerned should work together to strengthen Thyssenkrupp as a significant company in the German business world, thereby sparing jobs," he added.
The company's chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate. Potential bidders for parts of the company include Tata Steel and lift-maker Kone.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ashok Leyland
|110.55
|-18.00
|-14.00
|HDFC Bank
|2,176.20
|-0.55
|-0.03
|Tata Steel
|504.25
|-28.10
|-5.28
|ICICI Bank
|262.70
|-3.75
|-1.41
|HDFC
|2,009.45
|+20.15
|+1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|336.80
|-5.45
|-1.59
|Edelweiss
|287.00
|-3.05
|-1.05
|Ashok Leyland
|110.60
|-17.90
|-13.93
|Tata Steel
|504.70
|-27.80
|-5.22
|PI Industries
|767.90
|-9.90
|-1.27
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,199.65
|+47.05
|+4.08
|ONGC
|160.30
|+4.15
|+2.66
|BPCL
|402.35
|+9.70
|+2.47
|HPCL
|286.10
|+4.80
|+1.71
|IOC
|167.20
|+2.75
|+1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|160.30
|+4.20
|+2.69
|Asian Paints
|1,391.00
|+13.10
|+0.95
|Yes Bank
|384.25
|+3.50
|+0.92
|HDFC
|2,008.25
|+18.20
|+0.91
|Hero Motocorp
|3,501.50
|+21.95
|+0.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|504.25
|-28.10
|-5.28
|Hindalco
|212.40
|-7.10
|-3.23
|Vedanta
|203.70
|-6.40
|-3.05
|UPL
|556.85
|-14.15
|-2.48
|Tata Motors
|251.85
|-6.10
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|504.70
|-27.80
|-5.22
|Vedanta
|204.40
|-5.75
|-2.74
|Axis Bank
|524.20
|-13.85
|-2.57
|HUL
|1,643.80
|-39.95
|-2.37
|Tata Motors
|251.95
|-5.65
|-2.19
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Engineering Students in Delhi-NCR Can Now Study Mechatronics Program by Mercedes-Benz in College
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotts' Photoshoot Turns Up Heat, Comes Under Fire for Plagiarism
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’