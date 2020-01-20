Kerala Bank Logo Released by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Has 14 Dots Representing District Co-ops Banks

Kerala Bank logo was released by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, January 20. The logo indicates number one '1' and has 14 dots that represent the 14 district co-operative banks that have come together with State co-operative Bank to form the Kerala Bank.

Releasing the Kerala Bank logo at a function in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala Bank is a collaborative alternative to profit-only banks. He added that the Kerala Bank will be the number one bank of the state.

Vijayan said, “Currently the State Bank of India (SBI) leads with 1,216 branches and a total investment of Rs 1,53,000 crore. Kerala bank, in the first phase, will have 825 branches and have investment of Rs 65,000 crore.”

The logo of Kerala Bank was shared by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on his Twitter. The tweet read, "The logo of Kerala Bank released by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The 14 dots represent the district co-op banks that have amalgamated with State co-op Bank to form the Kerala Bank. It is going to be the No. ONE bank of Kerala. It also reflects the aspirations of the people to be No. ONE."

The long-pending dream of the Kerala government of having its own bank by merging district co-operative banks became a reality after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its final nod. The Kerala Bank was launched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on December 6 last year.

