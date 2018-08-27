English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Deluge May Shave Off 2.2% of State GDP, Push Up Fiscal Deficit to 5.4%
Most of Kerala was marooned between August 8 and 20, and around 260 people we killed and over a 1.5 million were driven out of their homes.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Mumbai: The deluge that ravaged Kerala earlier this month, has shaved off at least 2.2 per cent of state GDP, which will push up its fiscal deficit to 5.4 per cent this fiscal, says a report.
Most of Kerala was marooned between August 8 and 20, and around 260 people we killed and over a 1.5 million were driven out of their homes.
The state administration has pegged the damages-over 90,000 km of roads, hundreds of bridges and around 50,000 acres of crops and over 10,000 homes were destroyed, at over Rs 35,000 crore, which is much more than its annual budget.
According to an initial estimate by rating agency Acuit Ratings (earlier Smera Ratings), the flood has shaved off at least 2.2 per cent or or nearly Rs 10,800 crore of state GDP.
Without central grants-in-aid, state fiscal deficit may exceed 5.4 per cent this financial year compared to 3.2 per cent in FY18.
The key sectors of tourism and agro-based industries are expected to suffer severe losses given the damages to infrastructure and crops/plantations. Tourism alone contributes 10 per cent of the state economy.
Agro-based industries and plantation industries such as rubber, tea, paper, textiles, food processing etc are likely to suffer losses of over Rs 1,200 crore, the agency added.
Giving a sectoral loss due to the floods, the agency said the biggest loss will be seen in the real estate ownership with an estimated loss of Rs 1,725 crore, followed by agro-based industries at Rs 1,216 crore, road transport at Rs 657 crore, financial services at Rs 549 crore, hotels & shopping complex at Rs 161 crore, and mining and quarrying at Rs 75 crore.
Banks and NBFCs may witness some deterioration in the asset quality given the loss of employment and livelihood in certain areas, pushing up NPAs by 200-250 bps in the near-term.
"This may further slowdown growth of bank credit and disbursements in the state further impacting GSDP, putting a brake on the fiscal consolidation efforts and the planned reduction of 20 bps in fiscal deficit in FY19," the report said.
Also Watch
Most of Kerala was marooned between August 8 and 20, and around 260 people we killed and over a 1.5 million were driven out of their homes.
The state administration has pegged the damages-over 90,000 km of roads, hundreds of bridges and around 50,000 acres of crops and over 10,000 homes were destroyed, at over Rs 35,000 crore, which is much more than its annual budget.
According to an initial estimate by rating agency Acuit Ratings (earlier Smera Ratings), the flood has shaved off at least 2.2 per cent or or nearly Rs 10,800 crore of state GDP.
Without central grants-in-aid, state fiscal deficit may exceed 5.4 per cent this financial year compared to 3.2 per cent in FY18.
The key sectors of tourism and agro-based industries are expected to suffer severe losses given the damages to infrastructure and crops/plantations. Tourism alone contributes 10 per cent of the state economy.
Agro-based industries and plantation industries such as rubber, tea, paper, textiles, food processing etc are likely to suffer losses of over Rs 1,200 crore, the agency added.
Giving a sectoral loss due to the floods, the agency said the biggest loss will be seen in the real estate ownership with an estimated loss of Rs 1,725 crore, followed by agro-based industries at Rs 1,216 crore, road transport at Rs 657 crore, financial services at Rs 549 crore, hotels & shopping complex at Rs 161 crore, and mining and quarrying at Rs 75 crore.
Banks and NBFCs may witness some deterioration in the asset quality given the loss of employment and livelihood in certain areas, pushing up NPAs by 200-250 bps in the near-term.
"This may further slowdown growth of bank credit and disbursements in the state further impacting GSDP, putting a brake on the fiscal consolidation efforts and the planned reduction of 20 bps in fiscal deficit in FY19," the report said.
Also Watch
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.75
|+2.95
|SBI
|308.00
|+7.55
|+2.51
|Reliance
|1,291.50
|+14.00
|+1.10
|HDFC Bank
|2,080.45
|+10.60
|+0.51
|Axis Bank
|650.20
|+10.30
|+1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Orient Refract
|269.10
|+35.35
|+15.12
|HDFC AMC
|1,932.90
|+42.05
|+2.22
|Havells India
|721.35
|+21.25
|+3.04
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.80
|+2.97
|SBI
|308.25
|+7.95
|+2.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|230.25
|+8.15
|+3.67
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|+6.85
|+3.59
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.75
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|379.15
|+10.20
|+2.76
|Tech Mahindra
|737.95
|+19.40
|+2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|+6.95
|+3.64
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|+9.80
|+2.97
|Bharti Airtel
|378.35
|+9.85
|+2.67
|SBI
|308.25
|+7.95
|+2.65
|Infosys
|1,414.90
|+34.95
|+2.53
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|621.80
|-8.00
|-1.27
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,030.15
|-20.50
|-0.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,443.10
|-4.35
|-0.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|621.80
|-7.85
|-1.25
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Dharun Misses Late Father, Dedicates Silver to Stoic Mother
- Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This 'Between the Shots' Moment from Bharat
- Why Do Women Take 'Sexy Selfies'? Study Says it's Because of Economic Inequality
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...