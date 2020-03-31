Key Stocks in Focus Today: IndusInd Bank, Suzlon, JSW Energy, Fortis Healthcare

New Delhi: Indian stocks posted sharp recovered on Tuesday on positive Asian cues after witnessing selloff in the previous session. At 10:26 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading up 676.78 points, or 2.38%, to 29,117.10, while the Nifty 50 rose 203.15 points, or 2.45%, to 8,484.25.

IndusInd Bank, Suzlon, JSW Energy and Fortis Healthcare were among the key stocks in focus today.

Read on to know more:

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank Ltd shares slumped 15% after the lender said its total deposits now stands lower by approximately 10-11%.

Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares were locked in a 5% upper circuit after the company’s debt resolution plan was unanimously approved by the consortium of lenders.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy Ltd shares advanced 5% in early trade but then slipped in the negative later after Brickwork Ratings reaffirmed ratings on commercial papers of the company.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares gained 4.6% after ratings agency ICRA upgraded the company’s long-term rating from BBB+ to A-.

Aster DM Healtcare: Aster DM Healtcare Ltd shares rose 5% after the company intended to exit from the Kuwait market by shutting down the loss-making operations of the pharmacies.

G G Engineering: G G Engineering Ltd shares jumped 3.3% after the company bagged an order for the supply of plastic bottle crushing machine from Mumbai Railway divisions.

Coromandel International: Coromandel International Ltd shares lost 1.8% after the company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 300 crore.

Kalyani Investment: Kalyani Investment Co Ltd shares advanced 10% after Morgan Stanley bought 93,000 shares at an average price of Rs 865.05 per share through a bulk deal on NSE.