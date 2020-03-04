English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Key Stocks in Focus Today: Infosys, Max Financial, HAL

New Delhi: Indian stock markets resumed their downward journey on Wednesday after a brief jump in the previous session. At 10:55 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 208 points, or 0.5%, to 38,415.69, while the Nifty 50 fell 47.35 points, or 0.42%, to 11,255.95. Infosys, Max Financial, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Canara Banks were among the key stocks in news today.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares inched up 1.4% after the company got an order from K+S AG to set up hybrid cloud data centres.

Max Financial: Max Financial Services Ltd shares gained 3.5% after the company said it would issue 7.54 crore shares to Mitsui Sumitomo at Rs 565.11 apiece.

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shares lost 5% after the company got the International Court of Arbitration’s notice on request for arbitration from RUAG Aerospace.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were down 2.3% on reports that the company paid Rs 1,950 crore to the government towards deferred spectrum dues.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares declined 3.7% after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the company’s corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank Ltd shares fell 2.6% after CARE Ratings assigned ‘AAA’ rating to company's Tier-II bonds.

Welspun India: Welspun India Ltd shares rose 3.3% on news that the board will consider proposal to recommend interim dividend on 9 March.

Raymond: Raymond Ltd shares advanced over 4% after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved for the reorganization and consolidation of its FMCG business and appointed date for the scheme was fixed as 1 December 2018.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd shares dropped 3.2% after a media report said the promoter pledged 4.92% stake in the company on 26 February.

