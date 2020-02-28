Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Key Stocks in Focus Today: RITES, Canara Bank, Jubilant Food & Power Grid

At 10:52 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1,146 points, or 2.9%, to 38,599.65, while the Nifty 50 index slid 337.20 points, or 2.9%, to 11,296.10.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Key Stocks in Focus Today: RITES, Canara Bank, Jubilant Food & Power Grid
At 10:52 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1,146 points, or 2.9%, to 38,599.65, while the Nifty 50 index slid 337.20 points, or 2.9%, to 11,296.10.

Indian stocks witnessed a steep correction on Friday as selloff continued in global markets as well on account of coronavirus fears. At 10:52 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1,146 points, or 2.9%, to 38,599.65, while the Nifty 50 index slid 337.20 points, or 2.9%, to 11,296.10.

RITES, Canara Bank, Jubilant Food, Power Grid and Dhanlaxmi Bank were among the key stocks in news today:

RITES: RITES Ltd shares fell another 4% in second day of losses on news that the government will exercise the oversubscription option in OFS (offer for sale), selling an additional 39 lakh shares.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank Ltd shares also plunged 10% as the bank executed a share purchase agreement for the sale of the entire equity stake of 3.25% in Petronet MHB.

Jubilant Food: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd shares dipped 6.4% after company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.

Power Grid: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd shares dropped 3.7% as the board said it would consider interim dividend on 6 March.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd shares lost 5.2% after Sunil Gurbaxani took charge as managing director and CEO of the bank with immediate effect.

DIC India: DIC India Ltd shares climbed over 7% after the company announced plans to sell Mumbai land for Rs 150 crore to Godrej Properties Ltd (down over 5%).

Pidilite Industries: Pidilite Industries Ltd shares dropped 2.8% after the company said it would buy a 70% stake in Tenax India for Rs 80 crore.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares shed over 6% after the lender said it would sell the entire Petronet MHB stake for Rs 52.5 crore.

GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway Ltd shares dropped 5% after promoter Jio Content said it would sell 43 lakh shares via OFS. Floor price for OFS has been set at Rs 63.

lnduslnd Bank: Indusind Bank Ltd shares are trading down 1% after RBI approved appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD and CEO for 3 years with effect from 24 March.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares dropped 2% after a media report said Singapore government’s investment company Temasek Holdings has advanced in its talks with Indian authorities to acquire a controlling stake in the private lender.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 130.50 -11.35
IWML 1,457.00 -3.23
Bharti Infratel 214.15 -4.14
Vedanta 116.10 -11.03
IRCTC 1,790.00 -6.21
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 131.20 -9.52
Tata Steel 381.20 -7.66
Bajaj Finance 4,459.85 -6.31
Tech Mahindra 761.95 -5.91
Infosys 734.65 -5.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram