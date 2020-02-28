Key Stocks in Focus Today: RITES, Canara Bank, Jubilant Food & Power Grid
At 10:52 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1,146 points, or 2.9%, to 38,599.65, while the Nifty 50 index slid 337.20 points, or 2.9%, to 11,296.10.
At 10:52 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1,146 points, or 2.9%, to 38,599.65, while the Nifty 50 index slid 337.20 points, or 2.9%, to 11,296.10.
Indian stocks witnessed a steep correction on Friday as selloff continued in global markets as well on account of coronavirus fears. At 10:52 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1,146 points, or 2.9%, to 38,599.65, while the Nifty 50 index slid 337.20 points, or 2.9%, to 11,296.10.
RITES, Canara Bank, Jubilant Food, Power Grid and Dhanlaxmi Bank were among the key stocks in news today:
RITES: RITES Ltd shares fell another 4% in second day of losses on news that the government will exercise the oversubscription option in OFS (offer for sale), selling an additional 39 lakh shares.
Canara Bank: Canara Bank Ltd shares also plunged 10% as the bank executed a share purchase agreement for the sale of the entire equity stake of 3.25% in Petronet MHB.
Jubilant Food: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd shares dipped 6.4% after company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.
Power Grid: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd shares dropped 3.7% as the board said it would consider interim dividend on 6 March.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd shares lost 5.2% after Sunil Gurbaxani took charge as managing director and CEO of the bank with immediate effect.
DIC India: DIC India Ltd shares climbed over 7% after the company announced plans to sell Mumbai land for Rs 150 crore to Godrej Properties Ltd (down over 5%).
Pidilite Industries: Pidilite Industries Ltd shares dropped 2.8% after the company said it would buy a 70% stake in Tenax India for Rs 80 crore.
Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares shed over 6% after the lender said it would sell the entire Petronet MHB stake for Rs 52.5 crore.
GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway Ltd shares dropped 5% after promoter Jio Content said it would sell 43 lakh shares via OFS. Floor price for OFS has been set at Rs 63.
lnduslnd Bank: Indusind Bank Ltd shares are trading down 1% after RBI approved appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD and CEO for 3 years with effect from 24 March.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares dropped 2% after a media report said Singapore government’s investment company Temasek Holdings has advanced in its talks with Indian authorities to acquire a controlling stake in the private lender.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AGL
|130.50
|-11.35
|IWML
|1,457.00
|-3.23
|Bharti Infratel
|214.15
|-4.14
|Vedanta
|116.10
|-11.03
|IRCTC
|1,790.00
|-6.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|131.20
|-9.52
|Tata Steel
|381.20
|-7.66
|Bajaj Finance
|4,459.85
|-6.31
|Tech Mahindra
|761.95
|-5.91
|Infosys
|734.65
|-5.52
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity
- There is Red Snow Falling in Antarctica But is Not All Doom And Gloom
- Justin Bieber Surprises His Superfan 10 Years After Dedicating 'One Less Lonely Girl' to Her on Stage
- Glow-In-The-Dark Amphibians are a Lot More Common Than Scientists Earlier Thought
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi