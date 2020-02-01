Key Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020: New Income Tax Regime, LIC to Go Public

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
1-min read

Key Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020: New Income Tax Regime, LIC to Go Public

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the changes as part of the country's annual budget in parliament, a day after official data showed that Asia's third-largest economy grew five percent last year, its slowest expansion since the 2008 global financial crisis.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Key Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020: New Income Tax Regime, LIC to Go Public
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government on Saturday relaxed its fiscal deficit target, raising spending and slashing taxes as it seeks to attract foreign investment and increase consumption in the wake of a prolonged economic slowdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the changes as part of the country's annual budget in parliament, a day after official data showed that Asia's third-largest economy grew five percent last year, its slowest expansion since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Following are the key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech:

- The Centre introduced a new income tax regime, optional for taxpayers foregoing all deductions and exemptions. The finance minister has proposed 10% tax for income between Rs 5 lakh-7.5 lakh versus current 20%; 15% for income between Rs 7.5 lakh-10 lakh against 20%; 20% for income between Rs 10-12.5 lakh against 30%; 25% for income between Rs 12.5 -15 lakh against 30% and 30% for income above Rs 15 lakh.

- The finance minister announced Rs 2.8 lakh crore spending on agriculture, irrigation and allied sectors.

- Rs 12,300 crore has been allocated for the government’s Swachh Bharat scheme.

- Government is to guarantee Rs 5 lakh to account holders in case of bank failures. This comes amid the PMC crisis.

- The government has set aside Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in FY21. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore will be allocated for the skill segment.

- The government also plans to offer full-fledged online education programmes to help students belonging to deprived sections of the society, who do not have access to higher studies.

- Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21. 1,150 trains to run under the PPP mode and four stations to be developed with the help of the private sector. Also, 100 more airports will be developed by 2025 to support the UDAN scheme.

- The fiscal deficit target for next financial year beginning has been pegged at 3.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

- The government is also planning to raise funds by selling part of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offer (IPO).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,190.50 -1.77
SBI 303.15 -4.83
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
Reliance 1,383.30 -2.01
ICICI Prudentia 455.10 -10.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 4.13
HUL 2,073.60 1.94
Nestle 15,618.70 1.68
Tech Mahindra 807.50 1.52
Infosys 780.25 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 218.85 -6.97
Tata Motors 165.75 -6.14
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
HDFC 2,270.75 -5.87
SBI 303.15 -4.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram