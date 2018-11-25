English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khadi Sales Jump 4-fold in FY18; KVIC to Run 'Khadi Express' Train to Boost Sales
Saxena said the sale of Khadi products grew at an average rate of 6.68 per cent per annum during 2004 to 2014, but it grew at the rate of 37 per cent in the last four years.
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: State-run Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has said the sale of Khadi products rose over three-fold in the last three fiscals and 'Khadi Express' train will be run to create awareness about the segment.
According to KVIC, the Khadi turnover was Rs 811 crore in 2014-15 and it increased to Rs 2,509 crore in 2017-18.
"We have written a letter to Indian Raiways for running a Khadi Express train which would exhibit Khadi products linked with Mahatma Gandhi in view of his 150th birth anniversary," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI.
The five-bogie Khadi Express train would also have the facility to sell the Khadi products to people and will run through all those places in the country where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed. The train will be stationed at those stations for one day.
The demand of Khadi products has increased as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself appealed to the people of the country to buy these clothes, he said.
Saxena said the sale of Khadi products grew at an average rate of 6.68 per cent per annum during 2004 to 2014, but it grew at the rate of 37 per cent in the last four years.
The number of sales outlets for Khadi products has been increased to 1,060 in the last four years, he said adding exhibitions were organised in 50 countries on October 2 to create demand for such products.
According to KVIC, the Khadi turnover was Rs 811 crore in 2014-15 and it increased to Rs 2,509 crore in 2017-18.
"We have written a letter to Indian Raiways for running a Khadi Express train which would exhibit Khadi products linked with Mahatma Gandhi in view of his 150th birth anniversary," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI.
The five-bogie Khadi Express train would also have the facility to sell the Khadi products to people and will run through all those places in the country where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed. The train will be stationed at those stations for one day.
The demand of Khadi products has increased as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself appealed to the people of the country to buy these clothes, he said.
Saxena said the sale of Khadi products grew at an average rate of 6.68 per cent per annum during 2004 to 2014, but it grew at the rate of 37 per cent in the last four years.
The number of sales outlets for Khadi products has been increased to 1,060 in the last four years, he said adding exhibitions were organised in 50 countries on October 2 to create demand for such products.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|705.70
|0.05
|HDFC Bank
|2,005.50
|-0.66
|Reliance
|1,102.85
|-0.90
|TCS
|1,812.55
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.24
|Torrent Pharma
|1,643.15
|0.39
|Dewan Housing
|232.40
|-1.06
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|ICICI Bank
|351.95
|-1.36
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|458.85
|4.59
|Adani Ports
|368.15
|1.91
|Larsen
|1,410.15
|0.57
|ONGC
|152.25
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,873.70
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|367.15
|1.73
|Larsen
|1,409.35
|0.49
|HDFC
|1,874.50
|0.35
|ONGC
|152.20
|0.30
|TCS
|1,815.25
|0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|746.10
|-2.99
|IOC
|138.25
|-2.37
|Grasim
|843.35
|-2.36
|UltraTechCement
|3,950.40
|-2.31
|Hindalco
|218.10
|-2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.75
|-3.02
|Tata Steel
|539.95
|-2.28
|Wipro
|307.45
|-2.10
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|Coal India
|256.75
|-1.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Miffed CoA Asks for Mithali's Fitness Logs, Seeks Answers on Selection Meeting Leak
- Deepika Padukone Grooves in Sabyasachi Boho-bridal Lehenga at Ritika Bhavnani's DJ Bash
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- International Committee Set to Question Facebook About Data Scandals
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting