GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Khadi Sales Jump 4-fold in FY18; KVIC to Run 'Khadi Express' Train to Boost Sales

Saxena said the sale of Khadi products grew at an average rate of 6.68 per cent per annum during 2004 to 2014, but it grew at the rate of 37 per cent in the last four years.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Khadi Sales Jump 4-fold in FY18; KVIC to Run 'Khadi Express' Train to Boost Sales
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: State-run Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has said the sale of Khadi products rose over three-fold in the last three fiscals and 'Khadi Express' train will be run to create awareness about the segment.

According to KVIC, the Khadi turnover was Rs 811 crore in 2014-15 and it increased to Rs 2,509 crore in 2017-18.

"We have written a letter to Indian Raiways for running a Khadi Express train which would exhibit Khadi products linked with Mahatma Gandhi in view of his 150th birth anniversary," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI.

The five-bogie Khadi Express train would also have the facility to sell the Khadi products to people and will run through all those places in the country where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed. The train will be stationed at those stations for one day.

The demand of Khadi products has increased as Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself appealed to the people of the country to buy these clothes, he said.

Saxena said the sale of Khadi products grew at an average rate of 6.68 per cent per annum during 2004 to 2014, but it grew at the rate of 37 per cent in the last four years.

The number of sales outlets for Khadi products has been increased to 1,060 in the last four years, he said adding exhibitions were organised in 50 countries on October 2 to create demand for such products.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,981.02 -218.78 ( -0.62%)

NIFTY 50

10,526.75 -73.30 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.31
Indiabulls Hsg 705.70 0.05
HDFC Bank 2,005.50 -0.66
Reliance 1,102.85 -0.90
TCS 1,812.55 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.24
Torrent Pharma 1,643.15 0.39
Dewan Housing 232.40 -1.06
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
ICICI Bank 351.95 -1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 458.85 4.59
Adani Ports 368.15 1.91
Larsen 1,410.15 0.57
ONGC 152.25 0.33
HDFC 1,873.70 0.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 367.15 1.73
Larsen 1,409.35 0.49
HDFC 1,874.50 0.35
ONGC 152.20 0.30
TCS 1,815.25 0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 746.10 -2.99
IOC 138.25 -2.37
Grasim 843.35 -2.36
UltraTechCement 3,950.40 -2.31
Hindalco 218.10 -2.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 745.75 -3.02
Tata Steel 539.95 -2.28
Wipro 307.45 -2.10
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
Coal India 256.75 -1.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery