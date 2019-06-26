Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kingfisher Radler & Dove Shampoo Among 114 Companies to Face Advertising Watchdog's Rap For Misleading Commercials

It evaluated 157 advertisements, of which 114 were held misleading. Of these 59 belonged to the education sector, 35 to the healthcare sector, five to personal care, two to the food and beverages sector and 13 were from the others category.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kingfisher Radler & Dove Shampoo Among 114 Companies to Face Advertising Watchdog's Rap For Misleading Commercials
Representative Purpose. (Twitter/ @ascionline)
Loading...

Mumbai: Advertising sector watchdog ASCI upheld complaints against 114 misleading advertisements in April this year, including those of PharmEasy, Kingfisher Radler, Indulekha shampoo, Dove shampoo.

It investigated complaints against 206 advertisements, of which 49 advertisers ensured prompt corrective action once they received the complaints from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), while 43 were not found to be objectionable, it said in a statement.

It evaluated 157 advertisements, of which 114 advertisements were held misleading. Of these 59 belonged to the education sector, 35 belonged to the healthcare sector, five to personal care, two to the food and beverages sector and 13 were from the others category.

ASCI noted that online pharmacy PharmEasy's advertisement claim, '100 per cent Genuine Medicines' was not substantiated with any verifiable supporting data such as a list of registered FDA approved pharmacies who have tie-ups with the advertiser and how the advertiser ensures that all medicines supplied are 100 per cent genuine.

ASCI also pulled up Hindustan Unilever's Indulekha and Dove Shampoo advertisements and found them to be misleading.

"Indulekha Bringha Hair Cleanser is not directly beneficial for hair growth like Indulekha Bringha oil. The advertisement called out benefits of Indulekha Oil and presented Indulekha Hair Cleanser as additional product. The hair cleanser product depicting mnemonic of hair root identical to that shown on the oil product pack and claiming 'prevents hair fall' was therefore considered to be misleading," it said.

It added that the disclaimer in fine print at the back of the package stating 'hair fall due to breakage', was in violation of ASCI guidelines for disclaimers.

The Dove intense repair shampoo and conditioner advertisement claim 'new' was not substantiated for the product formulation.

"The advertiser did not submit any authentic and verifiable evidence comparing the composition of the old formulation of Dove intense repair and the re-launched version. Advertiser did not submit physical sample of the old products as well. It was concluded that the claim 'new' was not substantiated for the product formulation and was misleading by implication", it said.

ASCI also found Nestle's breakfast cereal NesPlus Multigrain Kokos's advertisement misleading by omission and ambiguity as its claim that the product remains crispy in warm milk did not mention the period of up to four minutes.

Similarly, it pulled up Mastercard India's television advertisement with MS Dhoni for its claim 'Bharat Ka Card' that implies leadership claim which was not substantiated, and is misleading by ambiguity.

It observed that while the advertiser has taken a stance that their Mastercard is a payment gateway, the visual in the TVC shows a physical card.

"It was observed that there was no evidence showing the celebrity MS Dhoni had done due diligence prior to the endorsement. There was a violation of guidelines for celebrities in advertising," it said.

ASCI also found Paisabazaar's claim loan approval in two minutes with the key operative word provisional missing in the voice over as misleading by ambiguity and implication.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,592.08 +157.14 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,847.55 +51.10 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Yes Bank 113.05 2.73
Axis Bank 788.60 0.89
Reliance 1,294.15 -0.13
Tata Steel 510.60 2.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,467.10 1.58
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 -1.56
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
SBI Life Insura 716.55 6.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.65 3.99
JSW Steel 277.15 3.78
Sun Pharma 399.45 3.55
Hindalco 208.35 2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.85 4.12
Sun Pharma 399.30 3.59
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
Tata Steel 510.50 2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,732.90 -2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Infosys 739.20 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,434.80 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.55 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.65 -1.12
IndusInd Bank 1,435.30 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,477.00 -0.68
TCS 2,253.70 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram