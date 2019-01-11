GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Reappointed as Infosys' Lead Independent Director

Mazumdar Shaw also serves as the chairperson and managing director of biopharmaceutical company Biocon.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Reappointed as Infosys' Lead Independent Director
File image of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Technology giant Infosys on Friday said its board has reappointed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the lead independent director for a second term.

“Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the board considered and approved reappointment of Mazumdar-Shaw as lead independent director for a second term from April 1, 2019 to March 22, 2023, subject to shareholders' approval,” Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said Mazumdar-Shaw’s continuity, experience and insights are greatly valued by the board as it guides the company in executing its strategy in the coming years.

“Kiran has been a pillar of strength to the board, especially over the last 18 months, as we steered the company to stability and growth. As chair of the NRC, she played a critical role in the CEO and CFO selection process,” Nilekani said.

Mazumdar-Shaw also serves as the chairperson and managing director of biopharmaceutical company Biocon. Infosys’ board also approved grant of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to CEO and MD Salil Parekh and COO UB Pravin Rao.

“Grant of annual RSUs having a value of Rs 3.25 crore to Salil Parekh...The grant date for these RSUs is February 1, 2019. The RSUs would vest over a period of three years...” it said. Rao, based on his performance in 2017-18, has been granted 68,250 RSUs. The grant date for these RSUs is February 1, 2019 and these would vest over a period of four years, it added.

The board also approved revision of compensation of key management personnel including Mohit Joshi (president), Ravi Kumar S (president and deputy COO), Inderpreet Sawhney (group general counsel and chief compliance officer), Krishnamurthy Shankar (executive VP) with effect from October 1, 2018. Besides, revision of compensation of Jayesh Sanghrajka (deputy CFO) and AGS Manikantha (company secretary) was also cleared by the board.

“The revised aggregate compensation of these key management personnel includes fixed compensation of Rs 18.20 crore and target variable compensation of Rs 13.60 crore. Additionally, based on fiscal 2018 performance, 3,72,100 RSUs were granted under the plan,” it said.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,009.84 -96.66 ( -0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,794.95 -26.65 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Infosys 683.50 0.56
Reliance 1,098.05 -0.85
Yes Bank 184.25 -1.42
Praj Industries 152.10 10.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,511.00 -0.19
Aurobindo Pharm 769.80 -0.76
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Infosys 683.70 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.35 1.99
UPL 783.45 1.34
IOC 131.20 1.00
ONGC 144.65 0.98
Hindalco 205.85 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.40 2.02
ONGC 144.70 0.80
Vedanta 196.55 0.74
Infosys 683.70 0.58
Axis Bank 666.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.15 -3.24
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.93
Bharti Infratel 277.20 -2.75
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Larsen 1,369.60 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.40 -3.26
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.83
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Larsen 1,370.20 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram