English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Reappointed as Infosys' Lead Independent Director
Mazumdar Shaw also serves as the chairperson and managing director of biopharmaceutical company Biocon.
File image of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Technology giant Infosys on Friday said its board has reappointed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the lead independent director for a second term.
“Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the board considered and approved reappointment of Mazumdar-Shaw as lead independent director for a second term from April 1, 2019 to March 22, 2023, subject to shareholders' approval,” Infosys said in a BSE filing.
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said Mazumdar-Shaw’s continuity, experience and insights are greatly valued by the board as it guides the company in executing its strategy in the coming years.
“Kiran has been a pillar of strength to the board, especially over the last 18 months, as we steered the company to stability and growth. As chair of the NRC, she played a critical role in the CEO and CFO selection process,” Nilekani said.
Mazumdar-Shaw also serves as the chairperson and managing director of biopharmaceutical company Biocon. Infosys’ board also approved grant of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to CEO and MD Salil Parekh and COO UB Pravin Rao.
“Grant of annual RSUs having a value of Rs 3.25 crore to Salil Parekh...The grant date for these RSUs is February 1, 2019. The RSUs would vest over a period of three years...” it said. Rao, based on his performance in 2017-18, has been granted 68,250 RSUs. The grant date for these RSUs is February 1, 2019 and these would vest over a period of four years, it added.
The board also approved revision of compensation of key management personnel including Mohit Joshi (president), Ravi Kumar S (president and deputy COO), Inderpreet Sawhney (group general counsel and chief compliance officer), Krishnamurthy Shankar (executive VP) with effect from October 1, 2018. Besides, revision of compensation of Jayesh Sanghrajka (deputy CFO) and AGS Manikantha (company secretary) was also cleared by the board.
“The revised aggregate compensation of these key management personnel includes fixed compensation of Rs 18.20 crore and target variable compensation of Rs 13.60 crore. Additionally, based on fiscal 2018 performance, 3,72,100 RSUs were granted under the plan,” it said.
“Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the board considered and approved reappointment of Mazumdar-Shaw as lead independent director for a second term from April 1, 2019 to March 22, 2023, subject to shareholders' approval,” Infosys said in a BSE filing.
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said Mazumdar-Shaw’s continuity, experience and insights are greatly valued by the board as it guides the company in executing its strategy in the coming years.
“Kiran has been a pillar of strength to the board, especially over the last 18 months, as we steered the company to stability and growth. As chair of the NRC, she played a critical role in the CEO and CFO selection process,” Nilekani said.
Mazumdar-Shaw also serves as the chairperson and managing director of biopharmaceutical company Biocon. Infosys’ board also approved grant of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to CEO and MD Salil Parekh and COO UB Pravin Rao.
“Grant of annual RSUs having a value of Rs 3.25 crore to Salil Parekh...The grant date for these RSUs is February 1, 2019. The RSUs would vest over a period of three years...” it said. Rao, based on his performance in 2017-18, has been granted 68,250 RSUs. The grant date for these RSUs is February 1, 2019 and these would vest over a period of four years, it added.
The board also approved revision of compensation of key management personnel including Mohit Joshi (president), Ravi Kumar S (president and deputy COO), Inderpreet Sawhney (group general counsel and chief compliance officer), Krishnamurthy Shankar (executive VP) with effect from October 1, 2018. Besides, revision of compensation of Jayesh Sanghrajka (deputy CFO) and AGS Manikantha (company secretary) was also cleared by the board.
“The revised aggregate compensation of these key management personnel includes fixed compensation of Rs 18.20 crore and target variable compensation of Rs 13.60 crore. Additionally, based on fiscal 2018 performance, 3,72,100 RSUs were granted under the plan,” it said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Infosys
|683.50
|0.56
|Reliance
|1,098.05
|-0.85
|Yes Bank
|184.25
|-1.42
|Praj Industries
|152.10
|10.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.00
|-0.19
|Aurobindo Pharm
|769.80
|-0.76
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Infosys
|683.70
|0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.15
|-3.24
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.93
|Bharti Infratel
|277.20
|-2.75
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Larsen
|1,369.60
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.40
|-3.26
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.83
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Larsen
|1,370.20
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results