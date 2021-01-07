News18 Logo

Kirin Says Undecided On Myanmar Business After Inconclusive Third-party Probe

Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a thirdparty probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results.

TOKYO: Japan’s Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a third-party probe into its local partner’s military connections ended with inconclusive results.

“Unfortunately, the assessment was inconclusive as a result of Deloitte being unable to access sufficient information required to make a definitive determination,” it said in a statement. Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate its Myanmar operations.

Kirin said it would continue to halt payments to its local partner.

