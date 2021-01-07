1-MIN READ
Kirin Says Undecided On Myanmar Business After Inconclusive Third-party Probe
Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a thirdparty probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: January 07, 2021, 08:18 IST
“Unfortunately, the assessment was inconclusive as a result of Deloitte being unable to access sufficient information required to make a definitive determination,” it said in a statement. Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate its Myanmar operations.
Kirin said it would continue to halt payments to its local partner.
