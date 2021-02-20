Know How to Check Share Allocation of RailTel Corporation IPO

RailTel Corporation of India is likely to finalise the share allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) in the coming week. According to the schedule provided in the prospectus, February 23, Tuesday, has been fixed as the day when the finalisation of share allotment will take place while around February 24 the shares will get credited to the Demat accounts of eligible investors. The company, on February 24, will also refund the money (if any to anchor investors) and unblock funds from the ASBA account.

The State-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider witnessed a stellar response from investors to its IPO. It was subscribed 42.4 times during February 16-18, 2021. On February 26, the shares will start trading on the bourses.

Investors, who have bidded for the IPO, can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the share allotment status on the website of the IPO's registrar that is KFin Technologies Private Limited or via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Website

How to check via KFin Technologies Private Limited

Step 1: From the official website select IPO (RailTel Corporation of India).

Step 2: You will get several options to choose from. In case you select Application Number then choose NON-ASBA or ASBA and enter the application number. And in the case of DPID/Client ID you need to select NSDL/CDSL, and enter DPID and Client ID. Similarly, in the case of PAN you need to enter PAN Number.

Step 3: Investors will need to enter the captcha mentioned in digits with green colour just above the captcha box.

Step 4: At last click on the submit button to know the IPO share allocation status.

How to check the application status on the BSE Website

Step1: On the BSE website select issue type (equity) and Issue Name (RailTel Corporation of India).

Step 2: You then need to enter the application number and PAN Number.

Step 3: At last click on the search button to know the IPO allotment status.