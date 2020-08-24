Know How to Register for GST Using Aadhaar Authentication

The central government has rolled out Aadhaar authentication for new goods and services tax (GST) registration on August 21. The new facility is aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and keeping fraudulent entities away from GST.

If a taxpayer is opting for Aadhaar authentication, he will get new GST registration within three working days and will not have to wait for physical verification.

On the other hand, if a person chooses not to go for Aadhaar authentication, he will receive registration after physical verification of the place of business or documents. This process may take up to 21 working days or more.

All Indian citizens can avail of this facility.

How to opt for Aadhaar authentication -