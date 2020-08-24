Know How to Register for GST Using Aadhaar Authentication

The central government has rolled out Aadhaar authentication for new goods and services tax (GST) registration on August 21. The new facility is aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and keeping fraudulent entities away from GST.
If a taxpayer is opting for Aadhaar authentication, he will get new GST registration within three working days and will not have to wait for physical verification.
On the other hand, if a person chooses not to go for Aadhaar authentication, he will receive registration after physical verification of the place of business or documents. This process may take up to 21 working days or more.
All Indian citizens can avail of this facility.
How to opt for Aadhaar authentication -
- Step 1: Go to gst.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Service option
- Step 3: Under that option, select Registration and then new registration
- Step 4: Opt for Aadhar authentication
- Step 5: Following this, you will get an authentication link on GST registered mobile number and e-mail ID
- Step 6: After clicking on that link, you will be required to provide an Aadhar number. Then click on the Validate option
- Step 7: Then you will receive an OTP after verification, which you will have to enter in the provided box
- Step 8: After that a message of successful e-KYC authentication will appear
The GST Council had given nod to operationalisation of Aadhaar authentication for new taxpayers in its 39th meeting that took place in March. It could not be implemented at that time because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.