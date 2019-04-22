Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Know the Banks That Lent Money to Jet Airways

As lenders struggle to keep Jet Airways afloat, let’s take a look at the financiers of the airline that are likely to take a hit on their balance sheet if the airline goes down.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Know the Banks That Lent Money to Jet Airways
News18 creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Jet Airways April 17 suspended all its international and domestic flight operations temporarily. Jet Airways is under the management control of State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders following a debt-recast plan approved by its board last month.

The consortium has invited bids for Jet Airways from potential suitors to settle their dues. On Thursday, lenders said they were hopeful that the bidding process for the airline will end successfully. "Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining the fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner," the lenders said in a statement.

Jet Airways had shut operations after it failed to get bankers to infuse emergency funds. Jet Airways had said in a statement on Wednesday, “Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going.”

As lenders struggle to keep Jet Airways afloat, let’s take a look at the financiers of the airline that are likely to take a hit on their balance sheet if the airline goes down.

Public sector banks: According to the Jet Airways annual report 2017-18, eight public sector banks have lent money to the airline - State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank
Private sector banks: Yes Bank Ltd is said to be the private bank that has the highest exposure to Jet Airways. Other than that, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the banks that have lent money to Jet Airways, according to the company’s annual report.

Foreign banks: According to Jet Airways’ annual report, as many as 13 foreign banks have loan exposure to Jet Airways--Standard Chartered Bank, Lloyds Bank, Mashreq Bank Psc, Barclays Bank PLC, Bank of America NA, Citibank NA, DBS Bank, DVB Bank, First National Bank, Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd, Royal Bank of Scotland, ING Amsterdam and J P Morgan Chase Bank NA.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,866.33 -273.95 ( -0.70%)

NIFTY 50

11,659.30 -93.50 ( -0.80%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,355.90 -2.17
HDFC Bank 2,292.75 -0.04
Jet Airways 144.75 -12.19
PC Jeweller 133.90 -7.75
Yes Bank 246.55 -3.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 130.30 -4.37
Jet Airways 144.50 -11.84
PC Jeweller 134.30 -7.51
Yes Bank 246.35 -3.51
Reliance 1,354.50 -2.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 287.90 1.09
TCS 2,169.40 0.90
UPL 939.00 0.53
Tech Mahindra 805.15 0.60
Tata Motors 237.45 0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,169.50 1.12
Tata Motors 237.50 0.68
Infosys 719.35 0.41
NTPC 135.60 0.15
Larsen 1,362.90 0.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 344.30 -5.13
Indiabulls Hsg 760.00 -5.07
IOC 150.00 -3.91
Yes Bank 246.55 -3.62
Hindalco 202.00 -2.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 246.35 -3.51
Axis Bank 755.70 -2.01
Reliance 1,354.50 -2.05
IndusInd Bank 1,729.00 -1.98
ICICI Bank 399.00 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram